Kumkum Bhagya 20 May 2021 Written Update: Tanu Asks Pragya To Divorce Abhi

In Kumkum Bhagya May 20 episode, Tanu asks Pragya to divorce Abhi. While everyone thinks Abhi would never divorce Pragya, Pragya declares she is ready to divorce him. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 20 May 2021 written update.

Tanu arrives at Abhi's house

Tanu arrives at Abhi's house to talk to Pragya. Daadi meets her and asks Prachi to call Pragya. Tanu says she will go inside to talk to her when Mitali stops her. Mitali says she has brought tea for Tanu when Tanu drops her wallet. In the meantime, Prachi goes inside to call Pragya. Tanu finishes her tea in the garden and starts going towards the house. Aliya blocks her way when Abhi arrives. Pragya also reaches the lawn and asks Tanu why she has called her. Tanu says that she will take her case back. However, she demands that before the court's hearing, she wants Pragya to sign the divorce papers.

Abhi refuses to divorce Pragya

Pragya walks away as soon as Tanu declares her demand. Abhi goes after Pragya. Rhea yells at Tanu when Tanu says Rhea needs to accept the reality. Tanu also goes to Prachi and says she will not accept Prachi after her marriage with Abhi. Abhi asks Pragya to reveal the truth before Tanu when Pragya tells him they might lose the case. Abhi refuses to listen to Pragya and leaves the room.

Aryan beats Ranbeer with a pillow to wake him up. They playfully fight with each other. They reach Rhea's room, where Aliya, Rhea and Tanu are talking. Tanu offers Aliya Abhi's business, but Aliya remains quiet. Tanu goes to Daadi to ask her why Abhi went after Pragya. Tanu suggests that Daadi should stop Pragya from coming to their house. Tanu complains about how Pragya was inside the house while she was sitting in the living room. She then asks Daadi to go with her to the living room.

Rhea asks Aliya to play along with Tanu and says she should have accepted Tanu's offer. Aliya says it is the first time she is doing something right which is why she cannot be on Tanu's side. Ranbeer intervenes and says that Pragya can handle Tanu efficiently. He also says that Pragya has the ability to handle Tanu on her own. Aaryan suggests everyone go downstairs to see what is happening.

Pragya agrees to divorce Abhi

At the poolside, Mitali and Prachi talk about Tanu's demand. Mitali says Tanu has become more clever and will not leave Abhi. Tanu arrives shouting that she could not find Abhi and Pragya. Abhi and Pragya also reach there. While everyone thinks that Pragya and Abhi will never agree to divorce each other, Pragya says they are ready to sign the divorce papers. Pragya demands that she will sign the divorce papers after consulting her lawyer. Tanu refuses to accept her demand when Pragya says she will not let Tanu have everything easily. Pragya walks away saying she will wait for Tanu's call. Abhi tells Tanu that he was not ready to divorce Pragya but she convinced him to do so. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

