'Kumkum Bhagya' 21 April 2021 Written Update: Tanu Plays The Victim Card In An Interview

The famous television show Kumkum Bhagya keeps its audience engaged with its thrilling plot twists. Kumkum Bhagya April 21 episode sees Tanu gain sympathy from the media. Here's the written update of the show.

Pragya goes to see a lawyer

Pragya cries while missing Abhi in her room. On the other hand, Abhi also thinks about Pragya at the same time. The next morning, Pragya goes to meet Abhi in jail and wakes him up. She gives him his coffee and feeds him breakfast. Pragya says nobody at home is feeling good since Abhi is in jail. Pragya then informs Abhi she is going to meet a lawyer and assures him they will win the case. Abhi asks Pragya to get him out of the jail as soon as possible as he cannot live without her. Pragya leaves to meet the lawyer when Abhi says he will miss her.

Later, in Kumkum Bhagya written update, Pragya goes to meet Mr Verma. Pragya then introduces herself to Mr Verma. Mr Verma asks her to relax as he has asked his staff to bring Abhishek Mehra's details. When Pragya asks how he knew about her case, Mr Verma says his staff started looking for Abhi's case's details as soon as Pragya arrived. He also asks her to explain the case in the meantime.

Tanu plays the victim card on national television

Tanu goes for an interview after applying makeup to enhance her dark circles. The reporter asks Tanu how is she feeling. Tanu says she does not even want her enemy to go through what happened to her. She says she will never forgive Abhishek Mehra. She asks the reporter if he had seen how Pragya got violent on her. She further says her best friend Aliya is also pressurising her to take back her complaint.

When the reporter asks who is pressurising her, Tanu says the entire family is. She then accuses Prachi and Rhea of pressurising her to take back the complaint. She then says she will fight for herself. Ranbir and Pallavi watch the interview live at their home. Ranbir becomes restless seeing Tanu lie about their family. He then says he will watch Tanu and will expose her soon.

The lawyer refuses to take Abhi's case

Mr Verma shows Pragya newspaper articles about Abhi and says the media has made him a monster from a rockstar. Pragya says this is all a lie. On the other hand, Tanu celebrates seeing her interview go viral. Ranbir comes across her and thinks how she is gaining too much sympathy.

Alia goes to meet Abhi in jail. She cries when Abhi tries to console her. he then asks her to stop blaming Pragya for her condition. When Abhi asks Alia if she has behaved poorly with Pragya, Alia recalls how she asked Pragya to leave their house. Rhea also comes to meet Abhi and cries. Alia says she will now help Pragya to get Abhi out of jail. At the end of the episode, the lawyer Mr Verma refuses to take Abhi's case. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

