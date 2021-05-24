Kumkum Bhagya 24 May 2021 Written Update: Pragya Finds A Clue Against Tanu

In Kumkum Bhagya May 24 episode, Pragya finds a clue against Tanu. While Pragya finds out about Pradeep, Tanu's lawyer asks the judge for another hearing. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 24 May 2021 written update.

Pragya finds out about Pradeep

Tanu receives a call from Pradeep when Pragya picks it up. She hears Pradeep saying that he is Tanu's present. While Pragya sees Tanu's photos with Pradeep on her phone, Prachi stops Tanu from coming out of the house. Prachi lets Tanu come out when Tanu warns Prachi. She makes Tanu fall on the floor and then offers to help her. Tanu goes running towards Pragya for her phone and thinks Pragya must be having her phone. She finds her phone on the table and leaves.

Ranbeer and Rhea fights over their wedding

Rhea goes to Ranbeer's room when Ranbeer says she should have knocked first. Rhea tells Ranbeer he is shy and then asks him to talk to his mother. Ranbeer calls Pallavi when she asks him about his marriage. Pallavi says that she will talk to Abhi about Ranbeer and Rhea's wedding. She also calls him a one-woman man and says that Rhea had told her the same.

Prachi and Sarita ask Pragya what she had seen on Tanu's phone. Pragya tells them that Tanu is still married to a man named Pradeep. Prachi says if they can provide evidence about Tanu's marriage and prove that Tanu never divorced her present husband, they would win the case. Sarita asks Pragya to find out more about Tanu's husband.

Ranbeer goes to Rhea's room and asks her why she told his mother about his conversation with Prachi. Rhea yells at Ranbeer and says that everyone is happy about their marriage. Ranbeer says that he wants to marry Rhea once Abhi's problems are over. Abhi enters the room and says that he wants them to marry as soon as possible. Ranbeer leaves the room saying that he will marry Rhea once Abhi's problems are over.

Tanu's lawyer asks for another hearing in the court

Tanu looks at her wedding's invitation card happily. She receives a call from Pradeep, who asks her if she is going back to Abhi. Tanu disconnects Pradeep's phone, saying she will take care of everything. On the other hand, Pragya tells everyone about Tanu's husband. Abhi says that Tanu should not know that they know about her husband. The second hearing of the case begins the next day. The judge asks Raghuveer if he has any evidence against Tanu. Raghuveer says no.

Tanu stands up and says she has something to say. She says she has accepted Daadi's offer to marry Abhi. Mr Singhania then asks the judge for another hearing when the judge grants them 10 more days. The Mehra's discuss how they can find a piece of evidence against Tanu. Daadi suggests Aryan can take Tanu's phone from her. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

