'Kumkum Bhagya' 25 March Written Update: Pragya Buys Abhi A Chocolate, Aliya Rebukes Tanu

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Prachi is totally broken as she doesn't know what to do further. She decides to not attend Ranbir and Rhea's wedding and shares her grief with Sahana, who tries to console Prachi and also decides to tell Pragya everything. Meanwhile, Pragya gets a bar of chocolate for Abhi, leaving him delighted.

Kumkum Bhagya 25 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 25 episode, Prachi stops Shahana from informing the truth to Pragya as Abhi's condition is already troubling her mother. At home, Tanu dresses up a goddess to impress Abhi. She goes to his room and tries to build up a sweet conversation with him. She also makes him recall the times they spent together. In a fun turn of events, Abhi takes the paints and starts colouring on her face. He tells everyone that she's a cat and that she now looks perfect with the whiskers and the straightened hair.

A vexed Tanu leaves his room and informs Mitali and Aliya that she will never make an effort to talk to Abhi. The duo laughs out loud after seeing her state, leaving Tanu furious. A designer named Mandira comes to the Mehra house and Tanu takes her help to get dressed up as Gayatri. Her efforts go to vain after Abhi feels uncomfortable around her. Abhi is happy as Pragya gets him his favourite chocolate. She feeds him and also listens to all the stories he narrates to her.

Meanwhile, Pragya passes by and overhears Aliya and Tanu's conversation about Rhea's engagement. Aliya tells Tanu that Rhea is her scapegoat. She further instigates Tanu to build the best bond with Rhea so that even if Abhi gets fine, he will request Pragya to leave for his daughter. Aliya tells Tanu that she needs to be Rhea's mother and she needs to get close to her as a friend, just like how Meera was. Pragya feels exasperated after listening to the duo's vicious plot. She thinks of a new plan to get Tanu out of the house.

(Promo source: Still from the show)