'Kumkum Bhagya' 25 March Written Update: Ranbir Calls Prachi In Disguise, Pallavi Worries

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Pallavi confronts Ranbir and asks him to reconsider his engagement with Rhea. She knows that her son isn’t feeling okay and that he still has feelings for Prachi. Ranbir jokes with her and tells her to call off his engagement. Pallavi fumes in anger and tells him that the arrangements are done and now it’s very late to inform everyone. Later on, Ranbir calms his mom down and tells her that he was only joking. The duo shares a warm hug and gets emotional.

Kumkum Bhagya 25 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 25 episode, Rhea tries to talk to Ranbir, but the latter is too busy sipping on some drinks. At the party, Ranbir’s friend asks him about his whereabouts after which the former decides to remain tight-lipped. His friend is very worried about Ranbir’s mental health. At home, Gayatri and Abhi play with his doll and enjoy some fun moments together.

Tanu fills in Rhea’s ears and tells her that she’s always there for her. Rhea also gets closer to Tanu and believes that there’s someone who’s worried for her, unlike Pragya, who’s always been busy with Prachi and Abhi. Shahana consoles Prachi who recalls all her fond memories with Ranbir. Meanwhile, Rhea informs Aliya that she has managed to separate Prachi and Ranbir forever, and now she can live happily with the latter. While Mitali instructs Gayatri to keep Abhi away from the function, Pragya makes him wear new clothes and tries her level best to bring him down.

Rhea makes an effort to talk to her to-be-husband, but Ranbir tells her that he's got some important work and escapes from the hall. Later on, he knowingly calls up Prachi and then the latter yells at him. Prachi tells him that it's all over and requests him to not call her up again. Ranbir tells her that it was he who broke up with her. He further informs her that it got connected by mistake. Later on, Pragya breaks down after learning the reason why Aliya has brought Tanu to the Mehra mansion.

(Promo source: Still from the show)