Kumkum Bhagya 26 May 2021 Written Update: Pradeep Poses As Waiter At Tanu's Engagement

In Kumkum Bhagya May 26 episode Pradeep reaches Tanu and Abhi's wedding. While Ranbeer and Aryan go for plan A, Pradeep poses as a waiter at Tanu's engagement. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 26 May 2021 written update.

Prachi and Rhea execute their plan

Ranbeer cannot stop thinking about Prachi when Rhea comes to talk to him. She takes him to talk to everyone. She reminds everyone about their plan and tells them she has got some pills for Tanu. Mitali asks everyone about Tanu's drink when Rhea says they are ready with their plan. Mitali prepares Tanu's drink when Prachi suggests filling more glasses. Prachi asks Rhea to serve Tanu's drink as Tanu does not like her. When Rhea says Tanu does not like her wither, Mitali says she will serve her the drink. Prachi arranges glasses in a tray and gives them to Mitali.

As plan B fails, Ranbeer suggests plan A

Tanu thanks Aliya for becoming her friend again. Tanu asks Daadi why Pragya is still with Abhi when Daadi says Pragya keeps going into Abhi's room. As Abhi arrives, Tanu stands by his side and says that they look good together. Mitali brings the drinks and gives one to Daadi. When she offers Tanu her drink, Tanu refuses to take it. Prachi takes Tanu's drink to the kitchen. Ranbeer, Rhea and Aryan panic seeing Tanu's drink in Prachi's hands. Ranbeer suggests they should go for plan A. He says they started with plan B while they should have first preferred plan A.

Ranbeer and Aryan go out to execute plan A. Tanu asks about the priest when Pragya says she would call him. Aryan and Ranbeer start fighting when Aryan says only Ranbeer's parents are absent. Ranbeer falls on Tanu when she drops her phone. Rhea and Prachi exchange Tanu's phone. Pragya takes Tanu's phone and sends Tanu and Abhi's engagement card to Pradeep. Pradeep receives Tanu's invite and gets furious.

Pradeep poses as a waiter

Tanu asks everyone to start the engagement ceremony when Aliya suggests they should dance. Tanu takes Abhi's hand and starts dancing. Abhi recalls how he used to dance with Pragya. Pragya pushes Abhi while dancing, due to which Tanu starts coughing. Rhea gives Tanu's drink to a waiter and asks him to give it to Tanu. Pradeep bribes the waiter and takes his place. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.