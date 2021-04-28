Kumkum Bhagya 27 April 2021 Written Update: Prachi And Ranbir Get Arrested For Trespassing

The television show Kumkum Bhagya sees a major twist as Abhi gets locked up in jail and Pragya seeks help to prove her case. Ranbeer and Prachi sneak into Tanu's house to look for evidence. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 27 April 2021 written update.

Prachi and Ranbeer look for evidence in Kumkum Bhagya April 27 episode

Prachi and Ranbeer look for evidence in Tanu's home. They search Tanu's study room when Prachi opens a drawer. As the drawer opens, an alarm starts ringing. Prachi suggests if the light goes off, the alarm will turn off. She takes Ranbeer to the fuse room. Ranbeer then turns the fuse off and the alarm goes off. When Prachi says the lights are not enough, Ranbeer suggests turning the lights on again and both of them goes to the study again.

Later, in Kumkum Bhagya written update, the lawyer refuses to fight for Abhi and says he would suggest some good lawyers for him. Pragya insists on taking up the case. The lawyer says he has never fought a high profile criminal case. Pragya tries to convince him through emotional blackmail. When Pragya says Tanu has falsely accused Abhi, the lawyer agrees to fight the case. He then asks Pragya for all the details.

Ranbeer searches the drawer that Prachi earlier opened. He then finds an envelope full of photos. Prachi then finds a Pendrive under an envelope saying 'proof against Abhi'. Rhea looks for Ranbir and comes across Pallavi. Pallavi says he thought Ranbeer had come to Rhea when Rhea says she thought the same. Pallavi then says she is lucky that Rhea is going to become her daughter-in-law. Pallavi leaves and Rhea overhears Aryan as he says Ranbeer is with Prachi and asks Aryan for Ranbeer. Aryan denies.

Ranbeer and Prachi get arrested for trespassing

When Ranbeer and Prachi finds a laptop, they start watching the video from the Pendrive. Tanu arrives with the police and gets them arrested for trespassing. Tanu then watches the video and thanks god that Prachi and Ranbeer did not see the entire video. Pragya receives a call from the police station and learns that Prachi is in the police station. Prachi informs Pragya that she had gone to Tanu's house with Ranbeer and got arrested. Ranbeer calls his father.

Prachi cries in jail when a female constable beats her with a stick. Prachi cries when Ranbeer asks for her hand. Ranbeer blames himself for the whole incident when Prachi says she went there on her own. Pragya comes to see Prachi and cries. She asks why she had gone to Tanu's house when Ranbeer says Prachi is a brave girl. Pragya then asks Ranbeer why he had gone to Tanu's house when Ranbeer says he went there for Abhi. He then informs her about the video when Pragya says she is proud of Ranbeer.

Promo Image Source: Still from Kumkum Bhagya