Kumkum Bhagya 27 April 2021 Written Update - Ranbeer Sneaks Into Tanu's House

Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia is one of the most popular shows on air. In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya makes the Mehra family believe that she has found a lawyer for Abhi. After all the lawyers refuse to help Pragya, she goes to Sarita for help. Ranbeer follows Tanu and an unknown man to her house while Prachi arrives at the same time at Tanu’s house to speak to her. Read here to know more about Kumkum Bhagya 27 April episode

In the Kumkum Bhagya 27 April episode, Prachi will try to explain to Sahana over a phone call the intent behind paying a visit to Tanu. Ranbeer looks inside Tanu house through a window and sees Tanu and the unknown man having a drink. However, Tanu is hastily summoned to the police station and leaves her house again. Prachi, who is waiting for the right opportunity to approach Tanu, does not see her leaving and rings the doorbell. On the other hand, Ranbeer smashes a window of Tanu's house and breaks into her house to look for any helpful information. Unable to comprehend where to start his investigation, he calls Aryan for help, who informs him about all the places where his mom usually hides her belongings.

While Ranbeer goes to Tanu’s room to continue his search, Prachi understands that the doorbell isn’t working and enters the house through the same window Ranbeer had gotten inside. She heads towards Tanu’s room and sees Ranbeer there. On the other hand, Pragya pays a visit to Raghuveer Mishra, the lawyer Sarita had recommended. The lawyer refuses to take Abhi’s case indicating the risks involved.

Tanu tells Pragya that she is punishing her for hindering her attempt to get Abhi and teaching a lesson to Abhi for mocking her love. Pragya gets discouraged when every lawyer turns her down and hopes that Alia would have been able to find one. Prachi arrives at Tanu’s house but finds it empty. In the meantime, Ranbeer spots Tanu with an unknown man and follows them to her house. At the Mehra family house, the family gets worried when Alia notifies them that nobody is ready to take up Abhi’s case. Pragya hears everything and lets the Mehra family believe that she has found a lawyer for Abhi. A desperate Pragya goes to Sarita for help and gets elated when she tells her that she does know a lawyer who could help her with Abhi's case. Though, Sarita is doubtful if he is up to the task of handling a high profile case.

Source: Stills from the show