Kumkum Bhagya 27 February 2021 Written Update: Pragya Calls For Help To Meet Her Husband

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the much-acclaimed television series bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The series premiered on April 15, 2014, on Zee TV and is still garnering heaps of praise from viewers. The series stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles and is currently witnessing some high-end drama. Talking about the show, here's a look at Kumkum Bhagya 27 February 2021 written update.

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aaliya stops Pragya from entering the house. Pragya replies saying that nobody can stop her from meeting her Husband. Mitali asks Pragya to agree to the words of Aaliya. Pragya says what to accept, says that even if she breaks her relationship with him, Abhishek Mehra will not break their relationship. She says that their love brings them together. Tai Ji asks her to go, as they are going through a rough phase, and not to disturb her. Being too concerned, Pragya asks the family members if he is fine, but no one replies to her and Tai Ji asks her to leave.

Pragya asks them to say something about this. Dadi asks them to tell the truth to Praga and not to hide anything from her. Aaliya stops her and asks if she wants her help or not. She's asking Pragya to go. Pragya is calling Abhi and asking him to come and meet her. Aaliya is pushing her down. Pragya says sorry, and she asks her to let her meet him once. Aaliya says she is not handing her over to the police, because she is in front of me.

Pragya begs to see him once but Aaliya pushes her out. Pragya is asking Aaliya to open the door, Aaliya opens the door and says that Bhai didn't come to hear you as he realised that she is bad luck for him. Pragya says no, he didn't listen to me. Aaliya says that he has heard your voice, but has understood that she are not good for him.

She's saying Pandit Ji said they both cannot stay together and ask her not to separate Bhai from her. Pragya asks them about what they are hiding. It's not important to tell you, Aaliya says and closes the door. Dadi cries saying that they all are stone-hearted. Pragya returns to her home, unfortunately. Sarita Behen asked if she met Mr Mehra? Pragya walks inside the room crying and lock the door. Shahana says it seems that they haven't let Maasi meet Mr Mehra, and that's why she's sad. Sarita Behen says that Pragya seems to have been broken... Pragya goes to the bathroom and cries, thinking of all the mean things Aaliya said to her.

In the next scene, Tai Ji opens the door to see Pragya standing there. Aaliya asks Tai Ji to close the door and Tai Ji is about to close the door, but Pragya stops her and comes inside. She says that nobody can stop me from meeting my husband. Aaliya says that "if an animal is sent out, it won't return, but you..." Pragya interrupts and says that there is a difference between animal and human and that she is neither speechless nor helpless.

Some of the women come from the NGO and ask about Abhi. Pragya says that she's called them as she needs their help. The NGO Woman asks Aaliya to allow Pragya to meet her husband. Aaliya says that Pragya is not married to her brother. Pragya says that she is married to him and have two daughters with him. Aaliya says that her marriage has been broken and that she has proof that Pragya is not his brother's wife. The episode ends with Pragya in shock.

