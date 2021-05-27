Kumkum Bhagya 27 May 2021 Written Update: Tanu Becomes Unconscious

In Kumkum Bhagya May 27 episode, Tanu becomes unconscious. While Pragya fails to question Tanu, Abhi, Prachi, Rhea and Pragya look for Pradeep in Abhi's room. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 27 May 2021 written update.

Pradeep rescues Tanu

Tanu gets shocked seeing Pradeep dressed as a waiter. Pradeep asks Tanu to meet him outside when Tanu drinks the juice with the sedative. As Tanu becomes unconscious, Pragya and Abhi take her to a room. Rhea starts shooting as Pragya questions her. Tanu murmurs something which Pragya and Abhi cannot understand. Pradeep waits for Tanu and then goes to see her.

He finds Tanu unconscious and hears that Abhi and Pragya are trying to send Tanu to jail. Pradeep plans to rescue Tanu and creates a spark in a lamp. He takes Tanu and brings her to her conscious. He tells her she was given a sedative and says he will not let her marry Abhi. He says he will tell Abhi everything about Tanu.

On the other hand, everyone looks for Tanu in the house. Abhi finds his room's door locked from the inside. Abhi knocks on the door. When Pradeep tries to open the door, Tanu hits him on his head. She then hides him in a cupboard. Abhi opens the door and finds Tanu. Tanu tells him she was in the washroom. Ranbeer tells everyone Tanu is missing when Shahana suggests that Tanu's husband must have taken her somewhere.

Tanu faints again

Rhea tells Ranbeer and Aryan that Daadi wants her blanket. She goes to Abhi's room to find the blanket. Aryan and Ranbeer accompany her. When Rhea is about to open the cupboard, Aryan receives a message from Shahana which says Tanu and Abhi's engagement is about to start. They rush to the engagement. Tanu calls her lawyer and tells everyone that if she did not contact her lawyer every 45 minutes, her lawyer would bring the police to Abhi's house for her safety. As the priest begins the engagement ceremony, Tanu faints again.

Tanu becomes unconscious, due to which Pragya is unable to question her. Abhi calls Pradeep when Rhea hears Pradeep's phone from Abhi's room. Abhi, Pragya, Prachi, and Rhea look for Pradeep in Abhi's room. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.