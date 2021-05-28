Kumkum Bhagya 28 May 2021 Written Update: Tanu Locks Pradeep Up In Her Car

In Kumkum Bhagya May 28 episode, Tanu locks up Pradeep in her car. While everyone thinks about getting back at Tanu, Tanu acts along as she knows about their plan. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 28 May 2021 written update.

Kumkum Bhagya written update 28 May 2021

Abhi, Pragya, Rhea, and Prachi look for a phone in Abhi's room. Rhea finds her own phone in the room. Abhi calls Pradeep again, but he disconnects the phone. They think Pradeep is not interested in Tanu and leave. Pradeep wakes up and sees Tanu lying on the bed. He goes out to look for Abhi. Mitali, on the other hand, scolds the catering manager for his poor service. Aliya asks the catering manager to go. She then looks for all the family members.

Pradeep goes out to look for Abhi. He meets the catering manager and makes him unconscious. He then bumps into Ranbeer, who thinks he is unprofessional. Ranbeer tells Aliya about the unprofessional behaviour of Pradeep posed as a waiter. Tanu overhears them and defends Pradeep. Tanu goes after Pradeep. Pradeep finally sees Pragya and is about to nudge her when Tanu blocks his nose with a handkerchief and takes him. Aliya tells Pragya about Tanu. Pragya asks Aliya to meet the entire family.

Tanu locks Pradeep in her car

Mitali catches Tanu with Pradeep. She asks Tanu about the waiter when Tanu lies to her. Tanu says the waiter fainted due to her. Tanu threatens Mitali for giving her sedatives. Tanu says she should call the police. Mitali gets afraid and goes to bring water. Tanu locks Pradeep in her car and says she will take him away after her engagement. Tanu then returns to the house. Mitali confronts her and asks her if the waiter wanted to stop her engagement. Tanu agrees with Mitali and tells her that she knows about the sedative in her drink.

Abhi receives a call from Mr Singhania who asks him about Tanu. Abhi says Tanu herself will tell him why she was not picking his call. Aliya asks everyone to act normal in front of Tanu. Tanu thinks she knows about their plan and acts accordingly. She says she fainted after her drink. She asks everyone to start the engagement. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

