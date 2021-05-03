'Kumkum Bhagya' 3 May 2021 Written Update: Ranbeer And Pragya Find Evidence Against Tanu

Kumkum Bhagya takes a major turn as Ranbeer helps Pragya to find evidence against Tanu. While Pragya finds the required evidence against Tanu, Tanu blames Alia for the entire situation. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 3 May 2021 written update.

Ranbeer goes to meet Pragya

Prachi makes Poran Poi for Pragya when Shahana says she is hungry. While making Poran Poi, Prachi accidentally rubs some flour across her face. The doorbell rings and Prachi goes to open it. Prachi sees Ranbeer and asks why he had come. Ranbeer says he wants to meet Pragya. When Prachi asks him again, she accidentally bumps into him. He cleans the flour from her cheek and goes to talk to Pragya.

Ranbeer and Pragya find evidence against Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya May 3 episode

Pragya asks Ranbeer why he is here when Ranbeer says they do not have any proof against Tanu. He says he wants Pragya to win the case. Ranbeer says he met Abhi's doctor and he is ready to become a witness. He also gives Pragya a certificate which says Abhi was not in the mental state when everything happened. He could only feel friendship or anger at that time. Pragya then informs them she also has a recording of Tanu's confession.

On the other hand, Tanu gets ready for the hearing and asks her makeup stylist to make her look like a victim. Prachi asks Pragya when she recorded Tanu when Pragya says she accidentally recorded Tanu at Mr Singhania's office. She also says she has a witness against Tanu. Ranbeer asks Pragya why she stayed quiet in front of Tanu. Pragya replies she knows Tanu well and it was better to keep quiet. Ranbeer offers lift to Pragya. Tanu stops them on their way and says Pragya will definitely lose.

Later, in Kumkum Bhagya written update, Pragya and Ranbeer go to Raghuveer's home. They tell him about the doctor's certificate and Tanu's confession. Raghuveer says they will definitely win the case. Ranbeer and Pragya then get up to leave when Ranbeer says he should call Rhea. Pragya says she should go.

Pragya reaches the court

Alia waits with Mitali and Dadi outside the court. Mitali says she is confident about Pragya. Pragya reaches the court. She takes blessing from Dadi. Dadi asks her if she has planned something for the case when Pragya ensures her she will win. Alia goes to talk to Tanu while Abhi also arrives. When Alia calls Tanu selfish, Tanu says Alia is the reason behind everything, after which she warns Alia. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

Promo Image Source: Still from Kumkum Bhagya