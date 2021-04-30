Kumkum Bhagya 30 April 2021 Written Update: Rhea Accuses Ranbeer Of Loving Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya gets more interesting as Abhi's court hearing comes closer. While Rhea fights with Ranbeer for being with Prachi, Prachi thinks she still loves Ranbeer. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 30 April 2021 written update.

Pragya worries about the court's hearing

Pragya stands on a window while thinking about Abhi. Sarita tries to console her when Pragya says Tanu said a lot about Prachi, but she stayed quiet. Pragya says she will defeat Tanu. Sarita says she will pray for Abhi when Pragya becomes emotional. Pragya recalls memories with Abhi and cries.

Rhea accuses Ranbeer of being with Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya April 30 episode

Ranbeer asks Aryan what he is doing in his room. Aryan says he was waiting for him and claims Ranbeer still feels for Prachi. Rhea overhears them when Ranbeer says Aryan was jokingly saying it. Ranbeer asks Aryan to leave as he wants to talk to Rhea. Ranbeer says he was with Prachi when Rhea yells at him. Ranbeer clarifies to her about what had happened. Rhea leaves in anger when Pallavi gets a sprain in her leg. When Ranbeer asks Pallavi about her pain, Pallavi refuses to take help from Ranbeer. Rhea fights with Ranbeer again when Pallavi takes her side. Pallavi shouts at both Vikram and Ranbeer.

Prachi thinks she still loves Ranbeer

Shahana asks Prachi about Ranbeer when Prachi asks her not to think about all this. Shahana says Prachi should think about Ranbeer. Shahana then asks Prachi about a wound on her hand when Prachi says Ranbeer helped her with this wound. When Prachi asks Shahana to put ointment on her wound just like Ranbeer did. She then tells Shahana that Ranbeer always helps her. She gets emotional and says Ranbeer is engaged to Rhea. Prachi recalls how Ranbeer ended their engagement.

Ranbeer fights with Rhea

Ranbeer accuses Rhea of being the root of every fight in their house. Rhea claims it is Prachi who creates troubles every time. Ranbeer defends Prashi and fights with Rhea. Ranbeer clarifies to Rhea and says Prachi is not important for him. He only cares about Abhi. He says Rhea is obsessed with Prachi and claims Prachi would have never let his parents fight. Vikram and Pallavi fight about Ranbeer and Rhea. Rhea asks both of them to stop fighting because of her. She says Prachi had created a misunderstanding between them. Pallavi praises Rhea and says she is with her.

Later, in Kumkum Bhagya written update, Pragya, Prachi, and Ranbeer worry about the next day. While Prachi thinks about the video proof, Ranbeer thinks he knows how to defeat Tanu.