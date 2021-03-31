'Kumkum Bhagya' 31 March Update: Ranbir Accuses Prachi, Snatches Ring From Her Finger

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir’s friend Aaryan tries to talk to the former but in vain. After Shahana makes a shocking entry at Ranbir’s engagement venue, he decides to inform Prachi that he's adamant about getting engaged to Rhea. He thinks that Prachi is hatching new plans to stop his engagement.

Kumkum Bhagya 31 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 31 episode, after Prachi bumps into Ranbir, the latter accuses her of being fake. Prachi informs him that she's broken all the relationships with him and that she has also thrown away the ring from her hand. However, Abhi interrupts the duo and requests Ranbir to put on a ring on Prachi’s finger. An emotional Prachi hugs her father and breaks down. Ranbir listens to his chief and makes Prachi wear a ring. As soon as he leaves, Ranbir calls Prachi a double standard woman and forcefully removes the ring from her finger. She informs him that it's hurting her but he tells her that it's surely not as bad as what had hurt him in the past.

In disguise, Ranbir gets hurt on his hand. Soon, Prachi forgets about everything and worries for him. She pulls his hand and then caresses it. Ranbir tells her that he knows that she loves him but something is stopping her. He requests her to pour her heart out but in vain. Soon, Rhea interrupts them and lashes out at Prachi. Meanwhile, Digvijay's men are looking for Abhi in the Mehra mansion.

Shahana lashes out at Aaryan for not stopping his best friend from doing the wrong things. Aliya learns that Aaryan is trying to stop the engagement and locks him up in a room. After talking to the Panditji, Abhi asks Gayatri to marry him, leaving Tanu shocked. Abhi requests the Pandit to help him with the rituals. Tanu fumes in anger and asks Gayatri to take him to his room. Aliya learns about this and hits him with the rod.

(Source: Still from the show)