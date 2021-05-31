In Kumkum Bhagya May 31 episode, Tanu asks Abhi to marry her in six days. While Abhi and Pragya talk about Tanu, Prachi gets stuck with Ranbeer in Rhea's bathroom. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 31 May, 2021, written update.

Tanu asks Abhi to marry her in six days

Aryan and Ranbeer work out together. Rhea joins Ranbeer and asks him to help her with her weight training. As Rhea gets closer to Ranbeer, Ranbeer says she is doing right and leaves. Pragya makes coffee for Abhi when Abhi insists on making coffee for her. Pragya thinks she is lucky to have Abhi as her husband. Pragya praises Abhi for his coffee. When Abhi drinks the coffee, he realised the coffee did not taste good. Mitali tell Abhi and Pragya that Tanu had come to talk to Abhi.

Abhi asks Tanu why she had come. Abhi confronts Tanu about Pradeep when Tanu denies talking about it. Tanu tells Abhi that the judge is getting retired who took their case's decision. Tanu tells him they need to get married in six days. Tanu leaves when Abhi says he will think about it.

Prachi gets stuck with Ranbeer in Rhea's bathroom

Ranbeer goes in the shower to take a bath. When his shower does not work, he goes to Rhea's room. Ranbeer leaves a note for Rhea saying he is using her shower. Ranbeer gets into the shower when Prachi enters Rhea's room. Ranbeer drops his soap. Prachi sees the fallen soap and helps thinking it is Rhea. Prachi falls in the washroom and fights with Ranbeer when Mitali enters the room. She asks Ranbeer to say something to Rhea when Prachi sneezes in the bathroom.

Pragya asks Abhi about Tanu when he tells her about Tanu's demand. Abhi calls Arvind who tells him about Pradeep's location. Abhi and Pragya learn that Pradeep was in their home a day ago. Pragya wonders how Tanu got engaged in the presence of Pradeep and managed to get him out of their house.

Prachi panics in the bathroom when Mitali continues to talk to Ranbeer. Prachi accidentally turns the shower on and gets drenched. Mitali goes away when Rhea enters her room. She hears something from her bathroom and asks if anyone is in there. Abhi and Pragya tell Aliya why Tanu had come to talk to him. Pragya suggests Abhi should get married to Tanu. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.