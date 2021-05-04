Kumkum Bhagya 4 May 2021 Written Update: Abhi's Court Hearing Begins

In Kumkum Bhagya's latest episode, Abhi went to jail and Pragya tries to save him. While Abhi's court hearing starts, Pragya's lawyer Raghuveer goes missing. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 4 May 2021 written update.

Abhi arrives at the court, where he meets Dadi, Pragya, Ranbeer, and Prachi. Pragya ensures she has proof against Tanu. The inspector asks Abhi to go inside the court for the hearing. On the other hand, Alia fights with Tanu. Tanu provokes Alia when Mitali and Pragya stop her. Tanu and Pragya fight about the case. While Tanu is overconfident, Pragya warns her and says she will defeat her. Sarita goes to give Abhi the Prasad from the temple. Alia tells Pragya that the judge for the hearing has a good record as he usually passes the judgement in the first hearing.

The judge arrives, but Pragya's lawyer Raghuveer does not reach. Mr Singhania tells the judge about the absence of the defence lawyer. Mr Singhania tells the judge the entire story as per Tanu. When he says Abhi raped Tanu, Pragya stands up and shouts that the lawyer is lying. Mr Singhania continues and informs the lawyer about how Abhi asked Alia to bring Tanu to their house. Pragya again stands and shouts that he is lying. Mr Singhania then says he has the CCTV footage, audio recordings and forensic report as proof.

Later, Mr. Singhania informs the judge about Abhi and asks the judge to announce his judgement in favour of Tanu. He also says the defence lawyer must have understood that it is an open and shut case as he refused to show up. He then tells the judge about Pragya seeking help from every lawyer in th3 city, but nobody agreed. Mr Singhania rests his case when Alia leaves the courtroom. Pragya then requests the judge to understand that Abhi has not committed any crime. The judge gives Pragya five minutes to prove her point and call her lawyer.

Alia asks Pragya about Raghuveer. When Pragya says she trusts Raghuveer, Alia yells at her and says she does not know what she would end up doing, if the case turns up against Abhi. Inside the courtroom, everyone worries about Raghuveer when Rhea starts feeling claustrophobic. Ranbeer tries to calm her down when Abhi thinks Ranbeer can take care of Rhea. Prachi goes to talk to Abhi and ensures that Pragya will prove her point. Tanu then leaves the courtroom. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Voot.

