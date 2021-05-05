'Kumkum Bhagya' 5 May 2021 Written Update: Tanu Reveals A Shocking Truth

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi's lawyer goes missing. While Pragya looks for her lawyer, Tanu reveals how she hired a contract killer to stop Raghuveer. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 5 May 2021 written update.

Tanu reveals why Raghuveer did not reach the court

Pragya looks for her lawyer when Tanu goes to talk to her. She teases her for almost losing the case. Tanu says she knows why her lawyer did not come. When Pragya asks how Tanu knows about her lawyer, Tanu shows a video to Pragya in which some goons beat Raghuveer when he leaves for the court. Tanu receives a call from her contract killer and puts it on speaker. Pragya shouts and asks to leave Raghuveer when Tanu disconnects the call. Tanu then reveals she knew Pragya had her confession and did not let Raghuveer reach the court.

Tanu then reveals that when Pragya was talking to Ranbeer in his car, she overheard them. She then followed Ranbeer and Pragya to Raghuveer's house and learned Pragya had her audio confession and the medical confession. She then hired Krish to kill Raghuveer. Tanu also reveals how she hired someone to delete the audio recording from her phone. Pragya checks her phone to find the audio recording and does not find anything.

The court's hearing resumes

Tanu tells Abhi about the confession audio and Raghuveer. She then says she had proved to him that she is more clever than Pragya. The court's hearing resumes, but Pragya does not come back to the courtroom. The judge asks if Raghuveer had arrived when Mr Singhania says he has not. Pragya thinks she needs to do something. When the judge is about to announce his decision, Pragya stops him and says Tanu is behind Raghuveer's absence. The judge asks Pragya to come to the witness box. Pragya reveals how Tanu had hired a contract killer to kill Raghuveer.

Later, the judge asks Mr Singhania if he wants to interrogate Pragya when Mr Singhania says Pragya is making stories. Pragya reveals that Tanu has everything recorded on her phone. When Mr Singhania asks for proof, Prachi says they have an audio clip. Mr Singhania asks Pragya if she has that audio clip. Pragya then recalls how the audio got deleted. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA