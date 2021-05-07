Kumkum Bhagya 7 May 2021 Written Update: Abhi Returns Home With Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya May 7 episode, Abhi returns home and the Mehras shifts to their farmhouse. When Aliya blames Pragya for Abhi's condition, Tanu calls Abhi, who then blocks her. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 7 May 2021 written update.

Abhi returns home

Abhi comes to take Pragya to the farmhouse and asks if she met Tanu. Raghuveer says he lost the audio clip in the accident. Pragya and Abhi take Raghuveer to the hospital. The Mehras reach the farmhouse and talk about Pragya and Abhi. While Abhi goes to take a bath, Pragya goes to make coffee for him. Everyone leaves to check their room when Aaryan and Ranbeer talk about their childhood memories in the farmhouse.

Pragya and Daadi talk about the case at the poolside. Dadi leaves to do some important work. Abhi comes to talk to Pragya. Pragya says she lost the case as the judge declared him almost guilty. Abhi praises Pragya for bringing a lawyer who was ready to fight for the truth. He also says that Pragya won in the court as he got bail and came home. Abhi then receives a call and leaves the poolside.

Ranbeer accepts that he still loves Prachi

Aaryan and Ranbeer sit by the pool and talk about their childhood. Aaryan claims that Ranbeer was doing everything for Prachi. Ranbeer sees that Prachi was overhearing their conversation so he says that he does not care about Prachi at all. Prachi listens to Ranbeer and leaves when she accidentally drops a lamp. Aaryan says she heard everything to which Ranbeer says he already saw her. He also accepts that he said everything to let Prachi hear it. Ranbeer then thinks that he still loves Prachi but cannot reveal his feelings to her.

Aliya blames Pragya

Aaliya goes to Pragya and says she is disappointed in her. She also says they should find a way to compromise with Tanu. When Pragya says Tanu will not fall for anything, Aaliya blames Pragya for Abhi's condition. Daadi scolds Aliya for blaming Pragya and ensures that Pragya can do anything for Abhi. When Abhi comes, Pragya changes the topic and talks about their rooms. Pragya then receives a call from Shahana who tells her that Sarita fell from the stairs. Sarita beats Shahana with a pillow since she called Pragya.

Tanu, on the other hand, talks to Abhi's photo. She then calls Abhi and offers him help, but Abhi disconnects her phone. When Tanu calls him again, Abhi blocks her. Tanu then thinks Abhi cannot do anything anymore as he will lose the case. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

