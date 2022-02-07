'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Naina Singh Mourns Mother's Demise; 'Always Gave Me Strength'

Television actor Naina Singh, who is popularly known for her role in Zee5's long-running show Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea Mehra, took to her social media to mourn the unfortunate demise of her mother Shakti Bhal. The actor shared a number of fond memories with her mother on Instagram and wrote a heartbreaking note post the tragedy. Friends from the television fraternity were quick to send their condolences to the mourning actor.

Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old actor wrote that her 'brain has gotten numb' and added, ''heart is crying and my eyes are tired. No amount of words can ever explain what I feel at this point. I don’t even think it can be put into words. Thinking that you’re in a better place gives me relief for a while but what will I even do without you? Your little girl misses you a lot. (sic)'' She said that she will miss her mother's 'love. concern and scoldings'.

'You always gave me the strength': Naina Singh

The young actor further wrote that she is 'left with so many questions and no answers' as went on to recall the memories with her mother. She wrote, ''Who will call me when I’m out till late and scold me now? Who will I look towards when i need an advice? Who’s shoulder will I cry on when I need to? Who will I first give good news to when there’s any? Who will cook the best food in the world for me now? Whom will I celebrate all the festivals with? Who will buy me little gifts that make me so happy? (sic)''

Finding strength in such times, the young actor talked about the guidance her late mother gave her to face difficulties in life by writing, ''But you always gave me the strength to face life and made me the person I am today and I will try to figure this out too Maa. You know I’ve always been your brave girl. I will continue to do things that will make you so proud and I know you’ll smile at me from above and that you’ll always protect me and be my guiding light (sic)''

''Rest in Peace maa. 🥀 I dont know how will i live, you were the only one i had in my life, my family, my bestfriend also sometimes my daughter. I love u so muchhhhh (sic)'', she concluded.

(Image: @nonaberrry/Instagram)