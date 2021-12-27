After Kumkum Bhagya fame, Pooja Banerjee announced her pregnancy a while ago, she recently gave glimpses of her baby shower celebration on social media for all her fans. The photos from her baby shower depicted that many celebrity artists from the tv industry attended the ceremony and congratulated the to-be mother. have a look at Pooja Banerjee's vibrant baby shower glimpses.

Pooja Banerjee celebrates baby shower with her husband, Sandeep Sejwal

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of herself from the baby shower party. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a stunning pink-coloured off-shoulder gown and posing for the camera with one hand on her baby bump while the other hand caressing her hair. She also wore an elegant diamond necklace along with beautiful rings on her fingers. In the caption, she added several hashtags related to pregnancy such as 'Mommy to be' 'Blue Mermaid' 'Preggo' 'Baby shower saga' 'preggo life' and more.

In the next post, she also added a memorable glimpse from her baby shower in which she and her husband, Sandeep can be seen blowing the candles on the cake together with a baby theme decoration around them. Numerous celebrity artists, as well as fans, took to the comments section and dropped in cute congratulatory messages to the actor while many others stated how beautiful she looked in her pink outfit. Some also stated that she is the prettiest mom to be while some others wrote dropped in hearty wishes and blessing for her hand her baby. Take a look at some of the reactions to Pooja Banerjee's baby shower glimpses.

As many celebrity artists attended her baby shower bash, some of them also posted glimpses of the same on their respective Instagram handles that were later shared by their fans. Acor Shubhaavi Choksey took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of cute pictures of her and Pooja Banerjee from the baby shower in which they can be seen sharing some sweet memories together while laughing and having a blast. Take a look at what Shubhaavi Choksey posted on her official Instagram handle.

