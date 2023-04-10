Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan Reacts To Troll Who Called Him A 'terrorist'

Actor and public personality Zeeshan Khan was recently called a "terrorist" on Instagram by an internet troll. The reaction came unprovoked, on an innocuous post made by the Kumkum Bhagya actor. Zeeshan responded appropriately and used harsh tone as the comment seemingly hurt him.

Zeeshan Khan's latest Instagram post

The post in question featured Zeeshan Khan, the former reality show participant, dressed in an all-black outfit. In the post, Zeeshan wore a pair of black denims paired with a ribbed vest in the same colour with a slightly contemporary silhouette. He kept his hair edgy along with a sharply trimmed beard.

Zeeshan could also be seen donning a smart watch in the same colour. The post for the caption read, "Like a sprained ankle, boy, I ain't nothin' to play with!". The post was soon showered with comments by fans and followers. One of the comments read, "Zeeshan terrorist" coupled with a lone laughing emoji.

Zeeshan hits back at troll

The Lock Upp participant did not waste any time in setting the troll in their place. Within the minute, the actor responded with a crisp and firm reply, not mincing any words. His response read, "Haan kyunki, tujh jaiso ke liye toh mein saamne aagaya na! toh aise hi f*** jayegi. (If I were to come face to face with you, you would not be able to behave the same way)."

Zeeshan Khan is best known for his participation and antics in a popular OTT reality show. He has more popularly been associated with television serial Naagin. Zeeshan saw a big leap in his fame when he made a failed attempt to establish a Guinness World Record, by trying to board a plane dressed in a bathrobe.