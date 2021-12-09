'Kumkum Bhagya' Actors Ruchi Savarn & Ankit Mohan Welcome 1st Child Into Their Family

Ruchi Savarn, who rose to fame after taking on the role of Disha in the much-loved serial Kumkum Bhagya, has now welcomed a baby boy into her family with her husband and co-star Ankit Mohan. Ankit took to his Instagram account on Thursday and shared the good news with his fans and followers. The couple tied the knot in December 2015 and often share glimpses of their life together as a couple.

Kumkum Bhagya actors Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan welcome baby boy

Ankit Mohan headed to his Instagram account on December 9 and wrote, "Welcome home boy" as he added a red heart emoticon and an emoticon of a child as well. He also thanked all those who had sent him and Ruchi 'unconditional love and blessings'. He wrote, "A big thanks to everyone for sending unconditional love and blessings to us. One more member in the family to receive pure love from you all. Love Love Love @ruchisavarn."

Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan often shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot and their fans showered them with heaps of love. The couple celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary a week ago and Ankit posted an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram. He called her a 'strong lady' and also mentioned she would be a 'beautiful mother'. He also thanked her for being by his side through every situation as he wrote, "Happy 6th Anniversary to us ❤️ Last as a couple & First as Trio. My strong Lady, My strength, My backbone, My Power & Now a Beautiful Mother ❤️🧿❤️ @ruchisavarn Thank you for always holding me tight in every situation and giving me this wonderful gift of Life for Life."

Ruchi Savarn also headed to Instagram on the occasion of their anniversary and mentioned they were not 'conventional lovers'. She emphasised that companionship holds more importance than 'fairy tale romance'. She wrote, "Happy anniversary to us @ankittmohan !!! We are not your conventional lovers.. more of shippers..coz companionship is way more romantic than the fairy tale romance.. the chaos of being absolutely two different personalities is more endearing than being in order and boring.. one a whirlwind and the other like still water. Whenever I write about us it's erratic.. that's how we are! Flawed perfections!" She looked stunning in a blue gown as she sat on a chair, while Ankit was seated at her feet in a shirt with hints of blue.

Image: Instagram/@ruchisavarn