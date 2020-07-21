'Kumkum Bhagya' Actress Pooja Banerjee On Set Fire; Says, ‘Couldn't Stop My Tears’

Recently, a fire broke out on the sets of television drama show Kumkum Bhagya. Fortunately, the Kumkum Bhagya cast was unhurt. However, actress Pooja Banerjee, who recently became a part of the soap opera series, was left shaken by the accident. In a recent interview with a media portal, Banerjee said that she ‘couldn’t stop’ her ‘tears’ as she saw the set catching fire.

Banerjee said that the day the set was caught on fire; she had her scenes lined up until the afternoon. Further, she said that she went to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 after the Kumkum Bhagya shoot. The set of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is located just next to the set of Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya set fire:

Talking about the fire at the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, Pooja Banerjee said that she saw the set on fire and couldn’t stop crying. Further, she also said that she was the only person who shed tears. Banerjee said that all the cast members of Kumkum Bhagya checked up on her after the incident. She also said that Parth Samthaan, the lead actor of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days prior to the incident.

The fire greatly affected Pooja Banerjee’s mental health. The actress said that she was afraid of driving after the incident. Further, she also said that she was a fairly decent driver.

Pooja Banerjee’s family:

Pooja said that her family suggested her to stay at home due to the incident. Further, she also said that her family was worried about her health due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Pooja felt that she was lucky to have a job in such times and hence decided to resume work.

The Nach Baliye incident:

Unfortunately, Pooja Banerjee had a terrible fall in the 9th season of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. Talking about the incident, Pooja Banerjee mentioned that she had lost 50% of her right hand’s movement after the incident. Hence she was unable to bend her right hand. Pooja also mentioned that she was trying to heal her injury during the lockdown.

Pooja Banerjee's shows:

Television actress Pooja Banerjee made her first on-screen appearance in MTV’s reality show, Roadies. The actress featured in the 8th season of the reality show. Since then Pooja has made in appearance in several daily soaps some of which include

Dil Hi Toh Hai and Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum.

