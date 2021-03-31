'Kumkum Bhagya' April 1 Spoiler: Gayatri's Veil Comes Off Trying To Save Abhi's Life

In Kumkum Bhagya March 31 episode, Aryan talks to Ranbeer about his engagement but things go awry. Shahana makes an entry at Ranbeer’s engagement ceremony and he thinks it's Prachi’s new plan to stop his engagement. Later, Abhi makes Ranbeer wear Prachi a ring around her finger and the latter accuses her of being fake. Prachi informs Ranbeer that they have broken up and throws his ring away. However, Abhi comes and makes Ranbeer put the ring around Prachi’s finger. After Abhi leaves, Ranbeer pulls the ring off Prachi’s hand and she informs that he’s hurting her. Ranbeer ends up hurting his hand and Prachi worries for him, forgetting everything else.

Ranbeer realises how much Prachi loves him and asks her to confess that she loves him and also reveal what is stopping her from loving him. Rhea sees them close together and lashes out Prachi. Meanwhile, Digvijay’s men enter the Mehra mansion and start looking for Abhi. Shahana scolds Aryan for letting his best friend marry someone else, who he does not learn. Aliya learns that Aryan is trying to stop the engagement and locks him in a room. Meanwhile, Abhi reaches the Panditji and asks him to get him married to Gayatri. Tanu is left fumed with rage and she asks Gayatri to take Abhi to his room while Aliya brings a rod and hits Abhi.

'Kumkum Bhagya' April 1 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 1 episode, one of Digvijay's men cuts off the Chandelier rope in an attempt to drop it on Abhi and take his life. As the Chandelier falls, Pragya notices this and pushes Abhi. As she tries to save herself and Abhi from getting injured, her veil comes off. While Rhea, Prachi, Tanu and Aliya are shocked Ranbeer notices Gayatri and is shocked to know that Gayatri is no one else but Pragya.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya)