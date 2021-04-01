'Kumkum Bhagya' April 1 Update: Ranbir-Rhea Exchange Rings, Prachi Breaks Down

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir makes up his mind and finally decides to begin with the ring ceremony. Prachi bumps into him and then falls in his arms. Ranbir asks Prachi for one last time. He asks if there's anything that needs to be shared. His ladylove refrains from revealing the truth and tells him to get engaged. Later on, Ranbir and Rhea exchange rings, leaving Prachi broken.

Kumkum Bhagya 1 April 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 1 episode, one of Digvijay's men cuts off the Chandelier rope in an attempt to drop it on Abhi and take his life. After the Chandelier falls, Pragya rushes to save Abhi. As soon as she pushes Abhi, her dupatta comes off. While the entire family including Rhea, Prachi, Tanu and Aliya feel scared, Ranbir notices Gayatri and realises that she's Pragya. Later on, after the engagement is done, Aliya requests the couple to shake a leg. She also asks Tanu to dance with Abhi.

Ranbir recalls the times when he danced with Prachi and taps his feet on a romantic number with Rhea. He looks at Prachi's face and makes her feel even more jealous. Pragya notices the void in her daughter's heart. Prachi realises that Pragya is looking at her and hence she pretends to be happy about the duo's engagement. Ranbir touches Rhea's hands and Prachi remembers the time when he used to do it in the same manner with her. Meanwhile, Abhi dances away to glory with Tanu, leaving the latter embarrassed in front of everyone.

Aliya laughs out loud and is sure that Tanu can't win Abhi's heart so easily. Rhea looks at Prachi and thinks that she's finally won. Meanwhile, Aaryan tries to escape from the room where Aliya had locked him up. In disguise, he also hits one of Digvijay's men. Abhi feels great after he dances with Gayatri. Later on, Shahana and Aaryan try to find another way to keep Ranbir away from Rhea.

