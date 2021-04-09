'Kumkum Bhagya' April 12 Spoiler: Abhi And Pragya Reunite As He Regains Consciousness

In Kumkum Bhagya April 9 episode, Ranbeer and Prachi get stuck in an office due to rains. While Prachi decides to show aggression, Ranbeer pretends to be in love with Rhea. Aliya tells Pragya that she won’t pay for Abhi’s treatment and she begins to pray to god, to get her husband back. Later, Abhi regains consciousness and wakes up startled, speaking Pragya’s name. Pragya is overjoyed when she learns Abhi has gained consciousness and has woken up calling her name. At the office, Ranbeer and Prachi get close due to an accident. Prachi urges to leave but Ranbeer asks her to wait till it stops raining.

Meanwhile, Pragya starts worrying and says she wants to go back to the Mehra mansion, but Sarita stops her. The Mehras gather in the living room when they hear Abhi’s voice. Mital worries about Tanu’s presence in the house and tells Aliya that Abhi will lose his cool when he finds out Aliya invited Tanu over. Aliya says Abhi won’t remember anything since he has gone through an issue like this in the past and when he regained consciousness, he forgot everything. Meanwhile, Ranbeer asks Prachi to make them some coffee, so they could beat the cold in the changing weather.

Kumkum Bhagya April 12 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 12 episode, Abhi loses his cool and drops something from the first floor of the Mehra mansion. He comes downstairs and lashes out at Aliya. He says Pragya is his wife, his life, his soulmate, and the original owner of the Mehra mansion. He orders Aliya to leave the house with Tanu right away. Tanu, who fears Abhi's new avatar, hides behind a door and listens to Abhi lashing out at Aliya. Later, Abhi dresses up and goes to meet Pragya, who happily hugs him and feels delighted to get her husband back.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya)