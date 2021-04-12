'Kumkum Bhagya' April 12 Update: Abhi And Pragya Reunite, Former Warns To Aliya

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir thanks Prachi for giving him the mechanic's number and also thanks her for making coffee for him. Soon, Rhea calls him up and Prachi requests him to pick up the call. He speaks to her and confesses his love for her. Ranbir informs his fiance that he's feeling very romantic, leaving Prachi jealous. Read on the Kumkum Bhagya written update.

Kumkum Bhagya April 12 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Rhea informs Ranbir that Abhi's health is fine and that he's regaining consciousness. The duo, Ranbir and Prachi rejoice. Pragya tells Sarita that she can feel it in her heart and mind that her husband is calling her. The latter tells her that he will be fine as she's taken his health's responsibility. Sarita stops Pragya from going to the Mehra mansion and soon Abhi rings the bell and visits her house. Pragya's happiness knows no bounds after her husband is alright. The duo hugs each other and shares a warm moment.

At the office, Ranbir forces Prachi to reveal her feelings but the latter refuses from doing so. She calls her aunt and informs her that she's willing to see guys and has liked the guy from the US. She affirms that she'll get married to him and will also send the wedding invitation cards along. Ranbir tells her that he can read her face and that all this drama isn't going to work. However, after the call, he breaks down emotionally. Abhi recalls his memories and gives an affirmation to Sarita that he'll never forget Pragya. He seeks permission from the latter to take his wife home.

Ranbir gives up on his efforts and thinks that this time, Prachi's adamant behaviour will win and he will have to move on with Rhea. While Mitali and Aliya fear what will happen after Abhi will arrive, the duo consoles each other and thinks that he'll not remember anything. Abhi enters home and gives a stern warning to his sister. He confesses his love for Pragya and asks Aliya to get out of the house.