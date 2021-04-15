Kumkum Bhagya April 15 Written Update: Tanu Accuses Abhi Of Raping Her

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla in lead roles, has finally treated their viewers with some delighted sequence as Abhi and Pragya has reunited. On the other hand, Aliya apologises for her wrong deeds. Meanwhile, Vikram scolds Ranbeer for not concentrating on his work. However, amid the grah-pravesh of Pragya, Saritha suspects a bad omen. Read on the Kumkum Bhagya written update.

Kumkum Bhagya April 15 written update:

In the Kumkum Bhagya latest episode, Baljeet completes the grah-pravesh of Pragya and Aliya and Mitali apologise to Pragya for their wrong deeds in the past. Pragya forgives them and asks them to start afresh while sharing a hearty laugh with them. Later, Aliya excuses everyone to get a gift for Pragya while Abhi receives a call from Vikram, who informs the former that they won't be able to organise their annual function as Ranbeer is unable to concentrate on his work.

However, Abhi decides to visit the office and handle the matter. He goes and explains it to Pragya to get her permission. Abhi convinces Pragya and leaves while Baljeet and Mitali take Pragya to worship. On the other side, Prachi meets Ranbeer in his cabin and offers him a cup of coffee. however, he denies it and mistakenly spills it on his clothes.

As Ranbeer leaves, Prachi starts clearing the mess when Rhea enters the cabin. As Prachi and Rhea talk about their deal, Ranbeer overhears them and asks about it. Meanwhile, Abhi surprises Pragya and comes back. He and Pragya have a fun banter. Amid this, Tanu comes while Pragya stops her. As Pragya lashes out on Tanu, the latter announces that she has brought the police with her.

When Pragya schools her, Abhi comes downstairs and stands shocked seeing Tanu. Tanu calls the police and accuses Abhi of raping her on the day before their wedding was supposed to take place. In the office, as Ranbeer questions Prachi and Rhea, the sister-siblings diffuse the situation. On a related note, Ranbeer taunts Prachi. As Rhea and Prachi leave the cabin, Ranbeer finds Prachi’s anklet and keeps it with him. Back home, Aliya supports Abhi and Pragya and gives a statement against Tanu to the police.