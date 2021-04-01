Kumkum Bhagya April 2 Spoiler: Aliya To Get Tanu Married To Abhi Before He Recovers?

In Kumkum Bhagya April 1 episode, Shahana overhears Rhea, Aliya and Tanu speaking ill about Pragya. She follows Gayatri when she notices something fishy and while Gayatri fixes her veil in the mirror, Shahana is left stunned to see Pragya disguised as Gayatri. Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbeer bump into each other again and Ranbeer asks her why she has been hiding her pain and jealousy. Prachi sternly tells Ranbeer that she has not hidden anything and is not jealous at all. Abhi tells Gayatri how much she reminds him of his fuggi doll and Aliya is left curious when Abhi mentions Fuggi.

However, she gets distracted and leaves the topic untouched. Aryan is locked in the bathroom when a killer enters his room and spills his plans for killing Abhi. As soon as the door of his bathroom opens, Aryan knocks off the killer and makes him unconscious. Shahana and Aryan try hard to stop Rhea and Ranbeer from getting engaged but they still end up getting engaged. Furthermore, to make Prachi jealous, Ranbeer dances with Rhea. Abhi joins them and starts dancing in the centre when the family members join him. Later, Abhi is left alone in the centre of the stage and it is disclosed that the killer has made Aryan unconscious. Ashok and the killer then start cutting the rope of the chandelier for it to fall on Abhi.

Kumkum Bhagya April 2 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 2 episode, Aliya meets Tanu and tells her that she should get married to Abhi as soon as possible. Tanu asks Aliya when she needs to get married to Abhi, to which Aliya replies that Abhi can get well soon and she needs to take the step soon, in fact, today itself. Tanu agrees she will get married to Abhi on the same day itself. Meanwhile, Abhi feels affectionate towards Gayatri and asks her if she wants to get married to him. Pragya is left to shocked when she hears these words spill out of Abhi's mouth.

