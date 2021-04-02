'Kumkum Bhagya' April 2 Update: Ranbir Realises Gayatri Is Pragya, Feels Proud Of Her

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Ranbir and Rhea get intimate and make Prachi feel jealous. The former also shares some warm moments with his fiancé, leaving Prachi broken. He tells her that the ring suits her fingers and that she looks beautiful in her outfit.

Kumkum Bhagya April 2, 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya April 2 episode, Prachi watches the duo sharing some lovable moments and leaves the Mehra mansion in pain. Meanwhile, Ranbir is elated that Pragya has turned Gayatri and has returned to the Mehra mansion to take care of his chief. He thinks it’s impossible to find someone who loves like Pragya. He also adds that it’s a crazy kind of love that has made her change her identity to be with her husband.

After this, he recalls how her daughter is just the opposite. He remembers how Prachi was least bothered after her MMS went viral. He also thinks of the time when she confessed that she wants to be with Parth, keeping aside everything that was in her heart for him. Meanwhile, Aliya requests Tanu to get married to Abhi as soon as possible as she thinks that her brother is soon going to be fine. She adds that they should be married before he gains consciousness.

Aliya fears that Abhi will fall in love with Pragya all over again. Tanu sides with Aliya and assures her about the marriage. She tells her that she’ll get married to Abhi after Rhea’s engagement. Meanwhile, Digvijay’s man, Ashok, hits Aaryan in disguise and he falls to the ground. Prachi cries in pain and Shahana consoles her best friend. A hurt Shahana tells her to stop sacrificing her love for Rhea.

More so, the entire family rejoices after Abhi dances to the tunes of peppy numbers. He later also requests Gayatri to dance with him but the latter refuses and tells him that she’s very tired. The entire family dances and Vikram feels great to see Abhi mingling with the family members. Dadi watches him from behind and smiles in pain.