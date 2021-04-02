'Kumkum Bhagya' April 5 Spoiler: Ranbeer Asks Gayatri To Stop Abhi's Wedding

In Kumkum Bhagya April 2 episode, Ranbeer and Rhea get intimate and make Prachi jealous. Ranbeer praises Rhea’s outfit and also tells her that the ring looks beautiful on her finger. Prachi feels hurt after watching them together and leaves the Mehra mansion. After the chandelier falls on Abhi, Pragya’s veil comes off and he notices Pragya. He feels proud of Pragya for taking care of his chief. He thinks it's impossible for someone to love Abhi more than Pragya and feels proud of how she changed her identity for her husband.

Meanwhile, he also thinks how Pragya is the complete opposite of her mother. He says she never cared when her MMS went viral and how she accepted Parth without thinking about him, even once. Aliya meets Tanu and asks her to get married to Abhi soon before he gains consciousness. Tanu agrees with Aliya and decides to marry Abhi soon after Rhea’s engagement. Aliya also tells Tanu that she fears Abhi might fall for Pragya again. Digvijay’s men hit Aryan and he falls on the ground while Shahana consoles Prachi who cries her heart out. She asks Prachi not to sacrifice her love for Rhea. Later, Abhi starts dancing and the family members join him. He asks Gayatri to join but she complains that she is tired.

Kumkum Bhagya April 5 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 5 episode, Ranbeer goes to the kitchen to meet Pragya, disguised as Gayatri. He tells her that if she restrains herself from going out, she will end up losing Abhi. He tells her that she will have to go out and stop the wedding, further calling her Pragya Aunty, instead of Gayatri. Pragya realises Ranbeer has recognised her and decides to take a stand for herself. She goes to the wedding venue and confronts Alia about what is happening. Aliya tells Gayatri that Abhi and Tanu are getting married. This makes Gayatri angry and she says the wedding cannot take place.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya)