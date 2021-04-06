'Kumkum Bhagya' April 7 Spoiler: Tanu Reveals To Aliya That Gayatri Is Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya April 6 episode, Ranbir and Rhea get closer to make Pragya jealous. Aliya reveals to the other family members that Tanu has agreed to get married to Abhi and their wedding will happen soon. Pragya is left devastated by Aliya’s decision to get Abhi and Tanu married while Ranbeer approaches Pragya and asks her to stop the wedding at any cost. Ranbeer tells her that if the wedding happens, she will end up losing her love forever. Just then, the Pandit tells the family that Tanu and Abhi’s wedding won’t last more than a month because the rituals did not take place at the right time. As decided by Ranbeer and Pragya, the electricity goes off and leaves everyone wondering what happened to the generator.

Tanu goes for a touchup and Vikram helps in bringing back the electricity. Ranbeer asks Pragya to create a mess in the house, so the family members get distracted. Abhi and Gayatri enjoy a warm moment together and Abhi declares Gayatri as his best friend. Later, Aliya bribes the Pandit to get Abhi and Tanu married and tells him she does not believe in any superstitions. Mital comes to Aliya and informs her that she saw Pragya in the house. When Aliya fails to listen to her, Mitali decides to go to any length, to expose Gayatri.

Kumkum Bhagya April 7 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 7 episode, Aliya and Tanu get into an argument and Aliya taunts Tanu that the servant Gayatri cares about Abhi more than her. Tanu loses her cool and yells at Aliya that the servant she's talking about is actually Pragya. She says that Pragya has been living with them disguised as Gayatri. Meanwhile, Pragya takes Abhi out of the house for a stroll. Pragya and Abhi are seen sitting when a hitman notices Abhi and reaches for a weapon to harm Abhi. However, Gayatri notices the hitman who had attempted to kill Abhi earlier. Will Pragya manage to save Abhi's life again?

(Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya)