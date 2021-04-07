'Kumkum Bhagya' April 8 Spoiler: Aliya Exposes Gayatri And Reveals Her Identity As Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya April 7 episode, Ranbeer enters Tanu’s room and spikes her water as Aliya plans to get her married to Abhi without everyone knowing. Tanu notices Pragya standing in front of her but fails to recognise her because of the spiked water. When Tanu gains consciousness, she gets into an argument with Aliya who taunts her for not caring for Abhi. Tanu then reveals that Gayatri is Pragya. She also tells Aliya that Pragya has been living in their house since the first day. A short circuit takes place in the house because Ranbeer makes a mistake while fixing the wires.

To keep Abhi away from the mishap, Gayatri takes him out for a stroll. As they sit together, Digvijay’s men spot him and try to harm him. However, Gayatri comes to his rescue once again. Pragya gets a shock when she finds Tanu is up again. She tells Ranbeer he should have spiked her drink with four tablets instead of two. Tanu then confronts Gayatri and pulls off her veil, revealing Pragya’s truth. Pragya informs Ranbeer that Tanu has recognised her. She then meets Aliya and reveals to her that she found the truth of Gayatri's identity. Pragya also learns that Aliya wants the entire business to be named after her for her benefit.

'Kumkum Bhagya' April 8 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 8 episode, Pragya informs Aliya that someone tried to harm her brother Abhi. Aliya replies to Pragya that she knows who is trying to harm her brother. When Gayatri disguised as Pragya, asks Aliya to tell her who's trying to kill Abhi, Aliya pulls of Gayatri's veil and exposes Pragya. She says that Pragya is the one trying to kill Abhi.

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes revolve around the romantic story of Abhi and Pragya. Currently, the story revolves around Abhi, who gets injured because of an accident and loses his memory. In order to take care of Abhi, Pragya disguises herself as Gayatri, a househelp, and stays in Abhi's house to take care of him. However, Aliya comes to know about her truth and soon exposes her.

(Image Source: Still from the show Kumkum Bhagya)