Kumkum Bhagya April 9 Spoiler: Pragya Prays To Get Abhi Back And Regain Consciousness

In Kumkum Bhagya April 9 Spoiler, Pragya prays to god to get her husband back while Abhi wakes up startled and calls out Pragya's name. Read for more.

In Kumkum Bhagya April 8 episode, Pragya tries to save Abhi from Digvijay’s men, who spot him and cause him harm. Pragya and Abhi are attacked with rods by the men and Pragya faints. After Pragya regains consciousness, she brings Abhi back home. The doctor arrives and takes care of Abhi’s health. Aliya confronts Gayatri and reveals her identity as Pragya. She asks Pragya to leave the house but Pragya fights back to stay in the house. Later, Aliya tells Pragya that she won’t pay for Abhi’s treatment anymore and only love will heal him.

Tanu calls Aliya’s decision foolish but Aliya says it's Pragya’s call. Pragya decides that she will give up on everything and save Abhi’s life. Dadi intervenes and saves Pragya from Aliya’s wrath. She asks Pragya to stay and asks Aliya not to behave rudely with her daughter-in-law. Tanu loses her cool when Dadi supports Pragya and pushes her out of the house. Dadi breaks down when Aliya and Tanu torture Pragya and blames them for Abhi’s bad condition. She tells Sarita that only God can find a way out and she begins prayers for Abhi’s safety.

Kumkum Bhagya April 9 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya April 9 episode, Pragya stands in front of an idol in her house and starts praying. She talks to the idol and says she has never asked for anything from god and for the first time ever, she’s asking something from god. She asks god to either return her husband back to her, or she will end up her life forever. Suddenly a lamp lits up in front of the idol falls on the ground and breaks. Back at the Mehra mansion, Abhi becomes restless and is seen waking up startled. It is shown that Abhi wakes up by yelling Pragya’s name. Has Abhi regained consciousness?

