'Kumkum Bhagya' December 4 2020 Spoiler: Alia Provokes Rhea

Kumkum Bhagya's last episode started as Ranbir decided to leave the Kohli house and Pallavi breaks all ties with him, and the former claims that Prachi is his world. However as soon as he steps out of the house, Pallavi has a heart attack and collapses, for which Ranbir blames himself and apologises to his family. Read further ahead to know what will happen next in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 2, 2020: Rhea Asks Abhi To Remarry

Kumkum Bhagya December 4 2020 Spoiler

Aaliya, in turn, holds Abhi responsible for Rhea’s condition as it is Abhi who has kept Rhea deprived of a mother’s love by not remarrying after Pragya left him. Rhea also gets involved in the conversation and asks Abhi to prove his love for Rhea by marrying Meera.

Rhea then gets into the conversation and asks him to marry Meera in order to prove that he loves his daughter. As per the promo and spoiler of the December 3 episode, Rhea will tell Alia that she wants a mother to take care of her and wants to prove to Prachi that she has a mother, who loves and cares for her just like Pragya does for Prachi.

Rhea tells Alia that Mira is the one who has taken care of her since childhood and will be the perfect mother to her. Abhi doesn’t agree with Rhea in this and tells her that he doesn’t want to marry Mira after this Rhea says that if he has made her mind of not marrying Meera she will leave their house.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' December 3, 2020 Spoiler: Abhi Is Shocked By Rhea's Decision

*SPOILER ALERT*

In the recent promo of the next episode, Alia is seen provoking Rhea and makes sure that she agrees to not act like an ''emotional fool'' at the time. She has decided to take what is her’s before anybody else thinks of taking it away. Watch more episodes of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee Channel or Zee5.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' November 20, 2020 Spoiler: Alia Vows To Break The Family Again

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update for December 2, 2020: Rhea Asks Abhi To Remarry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.