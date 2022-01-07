'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Shikha Singh Tests COVID Positive, Talks About Her Struggles; Read

COVID-19's new variant Omicron is spreading at a rampant rate as there has been a massive rise in the number of infections over the past few weeks. Several celebrities have also contracted the virus and shared the news on their social media handles. Recently, Kumkum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh has tested positive for the novel virus.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the news that she has contracted the virus and has gone into self-isolation. She also shared that rest of her family members have tested negative.

Shikha Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Singh dropped a picture of herself and wrote, "COVID +ve. One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was - “How will it affect Alayna” I was scared then, I’m scared now. I’m Covid+ve but thankfully everyone around in family is negative & I immediately isolated myself the moment I got fever & chills. It’s been 36hrs I haven’t seen or met @alaynasinghshah & my heart aches to hold her, smell her & be with her. But I know I have to control my emotions for her good & I shall."

Opening up about her struggles, the television actor continued,

"My struggles- obviously the body aches, headache, fever, cough & all on one side but the main struggle is cos i was still breastfeeding her, she misses that comfort of soothing while going to sleep. Kudos to @car_run & Puja(Al’s Didi) to handling her so well that she is just busy in her routine. Im pumping my milk & giving that to her as advised by our doctor as my milk will contain anti bodies for her (not a carrier of covid)." It’s a very tough time for us as a family but im still thankful to God that we are able to fight this out together & Alayna is safe. For me it’s more of a mental fight to be away from my baby for such a long time for the first time but we shall overcome this too! More strength to everyone around fighting covid & hope you all recover soon! Love & strength", she concluded.

According to a report by World Health Organization (WHO), a new mother can continue to breastfeed her child while being COVID-19 positive as there are no indications showing the vertical transfer of the novel virus. However, before feeding the baby, the mother should wash her hands with soap and water or any alcohol-based sanitiser. While, feeding, she should wear a mask and must also maintain a safe distance between their face and the baby.

Image: Instagram/@shikhasingh