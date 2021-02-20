'Kumkum Bhagya' February 22 Spoiler: Abhi Lands In ICU, Family Members Worry For Him

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 19 episode, Pragya reaches the hospital with Abhi and pleads them to have a look at him. However, the hospital staff ignores her and gets busy looking after the people who got injured in a bus accident. At home, Prachi learns that Abhi and Pragya's life is in danger. Purab gets a call from Pragya and she tells him about the event that happened and also tells him the name of the hospital. Pragya gets back to admitting Abhi to the hospital but the killer abducts Pragya. Sarita tells Prachi about Abhi and Pragya and she leaves for the hospital despite a strike.

Purab asks Alia to send a car for Prachi but she calls Rhea who too sets out to see her parents. Ranbeer overhears Rhea's conversation with Prachi and decides to help Prachi in the time of need. He sees that Prachi is struggling to find a taxi or rickshaw to reach the hospital, amid the strike. Purab reaches the hospital and is shocked to see Abhi's condition. He gets a doctor and gets Abhi admitted. Pragya gets abducted and learns that the killer does not know Abhi is alive and is at the hospital. She decides to escape from the location before the Killer's boss arrives and kills her.

'Kumkum Bhagya' February 22 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 22 episode, the doctors take Abhi to the operation theatre. One of the doctors announces that Abhi's pulse rate is getting low and asks one of the nurses to call a senior doctor. As the nurse rushes out to call a senior doctor, Purab asks about Abhi's health condition. Dadi also asks the nurse if they managed to remove the bullet from Abhi's body. The nurse says that the doctor has asked her to call a senior doctor because Abhi's life is in danger and that they have not yet been able to remove the bullet from his body. Meanwhile, Rhea reaches the hospital and enters the operation theatres. She is left stumped when she sees her father in a worsening condition in the hospital.

