Kumkum Bhagya February 3, 2021 Spoiler: The Henchmen Track Down Abhi And Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 2 episode, Rhea realises that Ranbeer lied to her in the temple and only wanted to get rid of her. She learns about Abhi and Pragya's wedding and tells everyone that Alia had locked her in the room to prevent Abhi from getting married to Pragya. She also releases that Meera left the house because of Aliya. While Purab tries to confront Alia for her evil deeds, Dadi stops him and asks him to leave it to Abhi, about what to do with her. Meanwhile, Aryan and others tease Ranbeer for making big plans but not executing them properly.

Prachi rushes home only to find Pragya missing and worries for her mother. Abhi and Pragya enjoy their time alone in the village. Abhi applies Mehendi on Pragya's palms and proves that he remembers her number and everything else related to her, and about her. The henchmen who had been finding Abhi and Pragya track them down because of a horse. They decide to search every house in the village, in an attempt to find Abhi and Pragya in one of the houses.

Kumkum Bhagya February 3, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 3 episode, Purab tells Vikram that although Ranbeer lied to Rhea about Abhi and Pragya's life being in danger, it is true. Vikram is shocked to hear this and reacts anxiously. Meanwhile, the henchmen reach outside the abandoned couple's house and ask them to come out. When they do not get an answer in return they threaten to break the door and enter the house. The main henchman, Babu, starts counting for the couple to come out and Abhi unknowingly opens the door and is shocked to see the goons outside. Will the goons end up killing Abhi and Pragya.

The show Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. It follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya and after the show took a twenty-year leap, it now follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Rhea and Prachi. The twin sisters fall in love with the same guy Ranbeer, eventually forming a love triangle.

