'Kumkum Bhagya' February 8, 2021 Spoiler Alert: Who Wants To Kill Abhi?

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 5 episode, Abhi and Pragya share a romantic moment as Abhi asks Pragya to promise that she will never leave his side. The former asks her to promise him that even during the bad times when he lashes out at her to leave him, she should keep her promise and never leave him alone. Pragya gets overwhelmed by Abhi's innocent words and goes on to promise him that she will never leave him alone henceforth.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the hitman that follows Pragya and Abhi boils with rage and pledges to finish Abhi and Pragya. The hitman says to himself that if he doesn't manage to finish Abhi and Pragya's life, he will kill himself the very next day. He oats to kill them and says the next day, either Abhi and Pragya will be alive, or him.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' February 5 2021 written update: Abhi-Pragya's life in danger, Dadi worries

Kumkum Bhagya February 8 spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 8 episode, Abhi and Pragya clash with a police officer outside Ratna and her husband's village. Abhi informs the officer that they have lost their way and need to get back home soon. However, the officer's next few words turn out to be shocking for Abhi and Pragya. The police officer tells Abhi and Pragya that someone wants to kill Abhi and is finding different ways to do so. Abhi and Pragya get shocked and wonder who wants the former to be dead.

Back at home, while everyone prays for Abhi and Pragya's good health, the pooja's thali falls off and everyone thinks it's the evil eye. The police officers take Abhi and Pragya to the nearest safe place. Two subordinates of police arrive at that place. The officer asks them if they faced any difficulty on the way to which the subordinates reply saying they think they were followed by someone on the way. This leaves everyone shocked.

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya February 5, 2021 Spoiler: Abhi and Pragya take new vows to never separate

Kumkum Bhagya's episodes

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running television shows. The popular romantic daily soap airs on ZEE TV. It features Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles as Abhi and Pragya. After the show took a twenty long years hiatus, it introduced actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee as Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Prachi and Rhea. Apart from the mentioned cast, Kumkum Bhagya also stars Reyhna Malhotra, Krishna Kaul, Supriya Shukla among the others.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' written update Feb 3: Abhi and Pragya confront the shooters

Also Read | Kumkum Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler: How will Abhi and Pragya save themselves?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.