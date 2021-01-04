Kumkum Bhagya January 4, 2021 Spoiler: Will Prachi Give Up On Her Love Again?

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Purab confronts Alia about Abhi and Meera’s wedding. He tells Alia that she might have planned and manipulated Abhi to marry Meera. Alia puts the blame on Rhea but Purab goes to meet Pragya. Meanwhile, Ranbeer learns his mother’s health has been improving and decides to go and meet Prachi. He seeks apology for his actions and Prachi forgives him.

Also Read: Milind Soman Nails- A Different Version Of Push-ups; Fans Say 'You Make It Look So Easy'

They patch up after Prachi understands that Ranbeer has a genuine concern for his mother. Rhea thinks about the time Ranbeer left her alone to save Prachi. Alia provokes her to do something about the situation instead of lashing out. Rhea meets Prachi and tells her to give up on Ranbeer. Prachi gives her a fitting response and Rhea reveals that she asked Abhi to marry Meera, just to hurt Prachi. She slaps Rhea furiously.

Also Read: Milind Soman Opens Up On Being Booked By Goa Police, Says He "had No Notice Of Complaint"

Kumkum Bhagya January 4 2021 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea and Prachi are seen in an argument. Rhea asks Prachi to promise her and leave Ranbeer forever. She tells Prachi to leave Ranbeer and ask him to return to Rhea. Prachi gives Rhea a baffling look. Rhea later puts forth a deal in front of Prachi and tells her that if Ranbeer comes back to her, she will ask Abhi to remarry Pragya. Will Prachi give up on her love to see Abhi and Pragya together?

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' December 18, 2020 Spoiler: Pragya Assures Everyone Abhi Will Save Them

The show Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic daily soap featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. It follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya who have been separated but are still much in love. The show has currently taken a 20-year leap and introduced Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Prachi and Rhea. It follows the love story of Ranbeer and Prachi, while Rhea becomes the villain in their life.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya December 29 2020 Spoiler: Will Abhi Get Engaged To Pragya?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.