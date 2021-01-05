'Kumkum Bhagya' January 6 Spoiler: Aryan Punches Ranbeer In The Stomach

In Kumkum Bhagya Jan 5 episode, Rhea comes home from college and tells Alia how she emotionally blackmailed Prachi to get Ranbir back. She then reveals to Alia that she will ask Abhi to call off his wedding with Meera for the sake of Pragya. Alia gets disappointed and stops Rhea from doing so, but the latter is in no mood to listen to her. Rhea goes to Abhi and tells him to call off his marriage with Meera if he loves her. Abhi denies from doing so and scolds Rhea for being over-pampered.

Meanwhile, Prachi breaks up with Ranbeer and tells him that she loves his money more than him. She tells him that she loved him because he was rich and now that his parents have disowned him because of her she will have to break up with him. Ranbeer is shocked to listen to Prachi's decision and tries to convince her to think about him, but she's adamant on her decision. Ranbeer leaves thinking that Prachi is a bad girl and she has broken his heart while Prachi confesses to Shahana that she broke up with Ranbeer for the sake of Pragya.

Kumkum Bhagya January 6 Spoiler

In this episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbeer leaves from his college in a very bad mood. Aryan stops him but Ranbeer is in no mood to listen to Aryan. Ranbeer tells Aryan that he should have listened to how Prachi spoke to him and what all she told him. He tells Aryan that his mother was right about Prachi and so was Rhea. Aryan tells Ranbeer that if he says anything else about Prachi he will hit him.

Further in Kumkum Bhagya January 6 Spoiler, Ranbeer, however, stops him midway and says that Prachi is a bad girl, to which Aryan gets mad and punches him in the stomach. Meanwhile, Pragya and Abhi eat panipuri at a food stall. Pragya starts coughing after taking a bite and Abhi brings her some honey in a spoon. Pragya looks at Abhi surprisingly when Abhi tells her that he brought some honey to cure her cough and not poison.

