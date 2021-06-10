Kumkum Bhagya June 10, 2021 Written Update: Pragya Goes To Tanu's House

In Kumkum Bhagya June 10 episode, Pragya goes to Tanu's house. While Tanu plots another plan against Pradeep, Rhea and Prachi give Pragya a truth serum. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 10, 2021 written update.

Rhea and Prachi give Pragya the truth serum

Police reach Tanu's house when Pradeep escapes. Tanu asks the police to come to her wedding. She lies about Pradeep and says he had threatened her and told her he would not let Tanu marry Abhi. Abhi receives a call from Tanu when Rhea and Prachi come to talk to Pragya. They tell Pragya about the truth serum and start fighting over who will go to Tanu's house with Pragya. Pragya stops them and says she will go alone. Abhi returns to the room and tells them Tanu has invited the police to their wedding.

Rhea goes to her room and recalls how she asked Prachi to leave the house after her wedding. She finds herself in a dilemma and wonders who is doing wrong with whom. She then asks Prachi to come to her room and asks Prachi about her relationship with Ranbeer. She makes Prachi uncomfortable by asking questions about Ranbeer. Prachi yells at Rhea when Rhea says she does not like her. Rhea threatens Prachi and says if she did not stop, it may destroy their family.

Prachi goes to the dining area and finds Ranbeer struggling in cutting an apple. She offers to help but Ranbeer refuses. When Ranbeet agrees to take help, Prachi cuts an apple for him. Ranbeer talks to Prachi and imagines what it would have been like if she had agreed to marry him. They both cry as Ranbeer leaves.

Pragya goes to Tanu's house

The next day, Pragya wakes Abhi up. She then leaves for Tanu's house to give her wedding outfit. When Tanu waits for Pragya, she receives a call from Mr Singhania. Mr Singhania tells Tanu about the case when Tanu asks him to bring her the papers to her home. Pragya arrives at Tanu's house and gives her the outfit. When Tanu goes in, Pragya takes the injection out. Tanu sees the injection in Pragya's hand and takes it from her. Tanu asks Pragya to leave when Pragya says Tanu will never succeed. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

