'Kumkum Bhagya' June 11, 2021 Written Update: Pragya Records Tanu's Confession

In Kumkum Bhagya June 11 episode, Pragya records Tanu's confession. While Pragya gets Tanu to reveal the truth, Ranbeer finds Pradeep and asks him to go home with him. Here's Kumkum Bhagya June 11, 2021 written update.

Tanu confesses the truth

Pragya tells Tanu that she had asked Abhi to agree to marry Tanu. Pragya claims Abhi will never love Tanu. Tanu yells at Pragya and says she had planned everything to marry Tanu. Tanu further reveals how she falsely accused Abhi of raping her. She also reveals how she rubbed Abhi's clothes with hers for his DNA. Tanu picks up the injection and tells Pragya how the truth serum works. Tanu tries to inject the serum into Pragya when Pragya tries to fight her. During the fight, Tanu accidentally injects herself with the serum and faints. Pragya takes her phone and leaves.

Aliya asks Abhi to get ready when Abhi receives a call from Pragya. Pragya tells Abhi she has Tanu's confession on her phone. When Aliya says she will tell everyone, Pragya tells her how she and Abhi want to get married. Pragya also tells them how Tanu is lying unconscious at her home and they need to shift her.

Ranbeer thinks he cannot marry Rhea and needs to do something to stop his wedding. He starts packing his bag when Aaryan arrives. He tells Aaryan he is planning something. Mitali asks Prachi to do the decoration when Aliya tells everyone that Pragya has the confession. Aliya asks Rhea and Prachi to go to Abhi's room. She also calls the priest and asks Aaryan about Ranbeer.

Ranbeer finds Pradeep

Ranbeer drives his car and recalls how he met Prachi. Ranbeer meets an accident with Pradeep. He goes to Pradeep when Pradeep says he overdrank and starts talking about Pradeep. Ranbeer says he can stop Tanu from betraying him by revealing the truth. Ranbeer takes Pradeep and makes him sit in his car.

Rhea and Prachi help Abhi in getting ready for his wedding. Aliya receives a call from the judge. The judge says he is unable to come to the wedding and asks Aliya if he could connect through video conferencing. Pradeep continues to drink when Ranbeer asks him to stop. Ranbeer calls Abhi and tells him that he found Pradeep. Abhi asks Ranbeer to reach home soon. Mitali tells Abhi that the judge has connected with them. Abhi takes Pragya's phone to keep it safe. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.