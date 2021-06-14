'Kumkum Bhagya' June 14, 2021 Written Update: Pradeep Lies Before The Judge

In Kumkum Bhagya June 14 episode, Pradeep lies before the judge. While Tanu succeeds in her plan, Abhi blames Pragya for asking him to marry Tanu. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 14 2021 written update.

Tanu succeeds in her plan

Pragya begs Pradeep to reveal the truth before the judge. When Pradeep agrees, he asks if he can use the washroom. Ranbeer and Aaryan take Pradeep to the washroom. Pragya calls everyone in the living room. Aaliya tries to connect to the judge when everyone asks Pragya where she had been. Tanu arrives at the living room when Pragya recalls how Tanu made her unconscious, Tanu said she could not let Pragya marry in her place. Tanu then says she will be a good stepmother for Rhea as she cares for her. Pragya and Abhi then ask Tanu to stay away from their daughters.

When Tanu tries to leave, Pragya asks Tanu to stay. Aliya calls the judge when Pragya shows him the video. Pragya wonders how the video ended within a few minutes. When the judge yells at Pragya, Tanu recalls how Mitali helped her in finding Pragya's phone and editing the video. Pragya asks the judge to give him a few more minutes. Pradeep arrives at the living room when with Ranbeer and Aaryan. Tanu pulls Pradeep's collar and asks him not to confess the truth. Pradeep tells the judge that he had asked Tanu for some money. He also tells him that he is Tanu's brother-in-law. Aliya sighs in relief after listening to Pradeep's confession. Pragya starts crying when the judge asks Abhi to take care of Tanu.

Abhi fights with Pragya

Abhi then yells at Pragya and blames her for asking him to marry Tanu. When Pragya tries to calm him down, Abhi says he cannot think of anything at the point and leaves. Abhi meets Pallavi, who congratulates him for marrying Pragya. Abhi tells her that he married Tanu instead of Pragya and tells her that he cannot think about Rhea and Ranbeer's wedding. Rhea tells Pragya about Abhi's state of mind. Pallavi talks to Pragya when Tanu intervenes. She says she will take care of everything for Rhea's wedding. Tanu then asks Pragya to leave when Rhea yells at her. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

