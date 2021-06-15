'Kumkum Bhagya' June 15, 2021 Written Update: Ranbeer Fails To Convince Prachi

In Kumkum Bhagya June 15 episode, Ranbeer fails to convince Prachi. While Abhi tells Tanu he will never accept her as his wife, Prachi refuses to confess her love before Ranbeer. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 15, 2021 written update.

Abhi tells Tanu she will never be his wife

Tanu enters Abhi's room and thinks she will now live there forever. Abhi tells Tanu that he married her because of Pragya. Tanu asks Abhi to go with her. She takes him to the bathroom so that nobody can record her. She tells him that he did not rape her. She then asks Abhi to start over when Abhi says he did not have a life before meeting Pragya. Abhi then tells Tanu she will never be able to reside in his heart. Abhi says he will only love Pragya all his life. Abhi leaves when Tanu thinks she will win over Abhi's heart.

Pallavi worries about Abhi when Ranbeer tells her that he cannot focus on his marriage. Pallavi yells at Ranbeer when Ranbeer asks her to understand him. Ranbeer tries to convince Pallavi and tells her that he does not want to get married. Pallavi gives a chance to Ranbeer and says if Prachi herself comes and tells her that she wants to marry Ranbeer, she will cancel the wedding. She then gives the time of one night to convince Prachi.

Aliya acts of crying in front of Abhi and says it was her fault. Abhi asks Aliya not to blame herself. Then, Mitali gets emotional in front of Abhi. When Abhi leaves, Aliya asks Mitali as to why did she change sides. Mitali says when she saw Tanu winning, she decided to get on Tanu's side. Abhi goes to talk to Pragya when Pragya apologises to him. Abhi in return apologises to Pragya. Abhi then pulls his ears to apologise to Pragya. Pragya asks Abhi to think about Rhea's wedding.

Prachi refuses to confess her love for Ranbeer

Ranbeer goes to talk to Prachi. When he tells Prachi that they have one last chance when Prachi refuses to hear. Ranbeer yells at Prachi and asks her to tell the truth. Prachi says Rhea can get a much better man for herself. Prachi then says she will only marry a rich man. She then yells at Ranbeer and says he will never get what he wants. As Ranbeer leaves he bumps into Tanu. Prachi closes her room's door and cries.

Tanu goes to Pragya's room to call Abhi. When Abhi asks Tanu to stop her drama, Tanu threatens him. Pragya lies to Tanu and says Abhi is drunk. When she leaves, Pragya tells Abhi that Tanu can go to the police if he will disrespect her. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

