Kumkum Bhagya June 16 2021 Written Update: Shahana Reveals The Truth Before Aaryan

In Kumkum Bhagya June 16 episode, Shahana reveals the truth before Aaryan. While Pragya learns about Aliya's plan, Ranbeer agrees to marry Rhea. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 16, 2021 written update.

Pragya confronts Aliya

Aliya pays Pradeep as per Tanu's instructions. Aliya asks Pradeep how he managed to blackmail Tanu when he says that he knows too much about Tanu. Tanu wakes Abhi up from his sleep. Abhi acts of snoring to make Tanu sleep on the couch. Pragya wakes up listening to Abhi's snores. She recalls how she was all set to get ready for the wedding, and someone made her unconscious with chloroform. She then recalls that she heard Aliya's voice. Pragya then finds Aliya's handkerchief near her bed.

Pragya goes to confront Aliya and yells at her for betraying her. Aliya says she always wanted to protect her brother. When Pragya says she was also trying to protect Abhi, Aliya says Pragya cannot help her in fulfilling her dream. Aliya then tells Pragya that her dream is to become a 50% partner in Abhi's music company. Pragya says she will not tell Abhi as she does not want anything to affect Rhea's wedding. Ranbeer recalls how Prachi refused to confess her love for him. As Pallavi enters the room, he tells her that he is ready to marry Rhea. Pallavi consoles Ranbeer and says everything happens for a reason.

The next day, Pragya makes sure the decorations are done for Rhea's wedding. Tanu asks Pragya how she is feeling when Pragya says she does not want anything to ruin her daughter's wedding. Rhea says she wants Pragya to help her get ready for the wedding. Pragya and Rhea go to Abhi when Abhi tells them he is going to get a gift for Ranbeer. Pragya asks Pallavi to bring Ranbeer to Rhea's room. Aaryan goes to talk to Ranbeer when Ranbeer tells him that he is not happy. Ranbeer asks Aaryan to bring him some beer when Pallavi arrives. She takes Ranbeer to Rhea's room.

Shahana reveals the truth before Aaryan

As Ranbeer and Pallavi leave, Shahana comes to talk to Aaryan. Aaryan tells Shahana that Prachi refused to marry Ranbeer. When Aaryan blames Prachi, Shahana reveals the truth before Aaryan. Shahana tells Aaryan how Rhea offered Prachi to leave Ranbeer for her parents' happiness. She tells him how Rhea said she would not let Meera marry Abhi only if Prachi leaves Ranbeer.

Ranbeer goes to Rhea's room for a pre-wedding ritual. Pallavi gives a pair of bangles to Rhea. Rhea stays in her room to check on her friends. The priest asks Mitali that the garlands are missing. Tanu tells Mitali that she used the garlands for decoration. Pragya tells Mitali that she will go to a nearby temple and bring the garlands. Tanu thinks she needs to stop Pragya from returning to the wedding. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

