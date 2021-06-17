'Kumkum Bhagya' June 17 2021 Written Update: Ranbeer Convinces Prachi To Marry Him

In Kumkum Bhagya June 17 episode, Ranbeer convinces Prachi to marry him. While Rhea cries for Ranbeer, Pragya learns how Rhea blackmailed Prachi to get Ranbeer. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 17 2021 written update.

Ranbeer leaves Rhea for Prachi

Prachi tells Shahana that she loves Ranbeer and cannot see him marry Rhea. Prachi says she will go away from the wedding when Shahana asks where she is going. Prachi says she will go to the temple. Aaryan tells Shahana that they need to stop this wedding. Shahana asks Aryan to go and tell Ranbeer the truth when aliya tries to stop him. Aaryan shouts and tells Ranbeer that Prachi still loves him. He tells him the whole truth when Ranbeer leaves the ceremony. Ranbeer goes to Rhea and asks her why she blackmailed Prachi. Ranbeer fights with Rhea and throws his engagement ring. Ranbeer blames Rhea for ruining his and Prachi's life. As a result, Rhea slaps Ranbeer. When Rhea tries to stop Ranbeer, Ranbeer says he is going to look for Prachi and marry her in the temple.

Rhea calls Abhi and asks him to bring Ranbeer back. Rhea then runs after Ranbeer when Ranbeer leaves in his car. Rhea tells Aliya, Mitali and Tanu that Ranbeer left to marry Prachi. Pallavi sees Rhea crying in Aliya's arms and learns that Ranbeer left for Prachi.

Ranbeer and Prachi confess their love for each other

Ranbeer reaches the temple to talk to Prachi. Prachi yells at him when Ranbeer tells her that he has broken up with Rhea. He tells Prachi that he knows how Rhea blackmailed her. On the other hand, Rhea gets aggressive and starts ruining the wedding decoration. Tanu calls Abhi and tells him that Pragya is not there. Abhi calls Pragya and tells her that Ranbeer had left to marry Prachi. Abhi and Pragya fight over Rhea and Prachi.

Ranbeer tries to convince Prachi and asks her to accept him. Prachi and Ranbeer confess their love for each other. Prachi then apologises to Ranbeer. Ranbeer asks Prachi to marry him when Prachi says yes. Pragya reaches the temple and slaps Prachi.

On the other hand, Rhea cries that she wants Ranbeer. Tanu blames Pallavi and says she knew that Ranbeer will not agree to marry Rhea. Mitali suggests Pallavi call Vikram. Pallavi calls Vikram and tells him everything. When Vikram refuses to talk to Ranbeer, Pallavi yells at him. Tanu calls Pradeep and asks him to go to the temple.

Pragya accepts Ranbeer and Prachi's love for each other

Ranbeer and Prachi tell Pragya that they love each other. Ranbeer tells Pragya how Rhea blackmailed Prachi to leave him. Pragya accepts Prachi and Ranbeer and apologises to Prachi. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

