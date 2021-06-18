'Kumkum Bhagya' June 18, 2021 Written Update: Pragya Becomes A Successful Business Woman

In Kumkum Bhagya June 18 episode, the show leaps for two years. While Pragya meets with an accident while driving, the show witnesses a leap and Pragya becomes a corporate professional in Australia. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 18 2021 written update.

Rhea jumps off a balcony

When Rhea cries for Ranbeer, Tanu tells Rhea that Pragya does not love her. Tanu shows Rhea the video of Ranbeer and Prachi's wedding in the presence of Pragya. Rhea becomes furious and yells at Abhi. When Abhi defends Pragya, Rhea runs away saying that nobody loves her. She jumps from a balcony. Abhi takes Rhea to her room and calls the doctor. Pradeep sends the video of Rhea and Ranbeer's wedding to Tanu. Tanu shows the video to Abhi. Ranbeer and Prachi complete the rituals of their wedding and take blessings from Pragya. Abhi reaches the temple and beats Ranbeer. Pragya tries to stop Abhi from beating Ranbeer. Abhi accuses Pragya of differentiating between Prachi and Rhea. Abhi fights with Pragya for ruining Rhea's life. Abhi receives a call from Tanu who tells her that Rhea's health is deteriorating.

Pragya meets with an accident

As Abhi leaves, Pragya breaks down in pain. Abhi goes to Rhea to see her. Pragya leaves in her car and calls Abhi. Abhi refuses to pick Pragya's call and says he will not let anything happen to Rhea. Tanu and Aliya discuss that they were saved. Tanu picks Pragya's call and takes the phone to Abhi. Pradeep pretends to be Abhi and talks to Pragya. When Pragya tells Abhi about Prachi and Ranbeer, Abhi says he does not even want Pragya to live. He further informs her that he had disabled the breaks of her car. Tanu and Aliya tell Pragya that she has to die for their plan to succeed. Pragya meets with an accident while driving the car.

The show leaps for two years

Pragya's mother performs a ritual of pouring her ashes into the river. When she goes into the water, she finds Pragya. She then takes Pragya out. The show leaps for two years. Pragya settles in Australia and becomes a corporate professional. She also wins the Businesswomen Award Australia. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

