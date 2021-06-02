'Kumkum Bhagya' June 2, 2021 Written Update: Rhea Rips Apart Prachi's Only Dress

In Kumkum Bhagya June 2 episode, Rhea rips off Prachi's outfit. While Tanu's Mehendi ceremony begins, Rhea plots a plan against Prachi and goes to her room to rip her dress. Here is Kumkum Bhagya June 2, 2021 written update.

Rhea overhears Shahana and Prachi

Abhi gets mad at Pragya when she asks him to call Tanu. Abhi asks Pragya why she did not stop the engagement when Pragya says Tanu has become smarter than they thought. Pragya tries to convince Abhi, however, he refuses to listen to her. Rhea, on the other hand, recalls how Aliya had asked her to watch Ranbeer and Prachi. She goes to Prachi's room where Shahana and Prachi are talking. She overhears their conversation in which Shahana asks Prachi if she is wearing the dress of Ranbeer's favourite colour. Prachi asks Shahana to stop when Shahana argues with her. Rhea leaves when Prachi says all she is concerned about is her parents' situation.

Aliya overhears Shahana

Aliya overhears Shahana asking Prachi if she was in the bathroom with Ranbeer. Prachi says she mistakenly entered the bathroom. Aliya goes to Rhea and tells her how she loves her the most. Rhea says she knows when Mitali enters the room. Mitali asks Aliya why does she love Rhea when Aliya says she can see herself in Rhea.

Tanu's Mehendi ceremony begins

The next day, Tanu comes to Abhi's house for her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. When Abhi asks Pragya to help him pin a brooch, Tanu says she should help him. Tanu gets hurt by the brooch when Abhi goes back to Pragya. Pragya asks Abhi to act nice in front of Tanu. Abhi warns Pragya when Pragya says she will not feel jealous. Abhi starts calling Tanu 'darling'. Tanu gets impressed with Abhi. Pragya calls Abhi to talk to him. Pragya asks Abhi to limit his acting as she starts feeling jealous of Tanu. Pragya gets irritated and leaves.

Due to the unavailability of music, Tanu suggests playing Antakshari. Shahana tells Pragya that Prachi is taking a shower. Rhea overhears Shahana and goes to Prachi's room. She recalls how Prachi had earlier said she has only one dress. She then rips off Prachi's dress. Watch Kumkum Bhagya's latest episodes on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

