'Kumkum Bhagya' June 21 2021 Written Update: Pragya And Abhi Almost Come Face To Face

Pragya reaches India

Pragya lands in India. Sushma tells the driver that they will go to their office first. Pragya asks the driver to take the way that leads to the Mehra Mansion. Pragya lies to Sushma and goes to the Mehra Mansion. She learns from the guard that the Mehra family sold their house about a year ago and left. Pragya then tells Sushma everything and asks the driver to take her to Sainik Farms. Pragya learns that Abhi's music company is no more.

Sushma hires a private investigator

Sushma tells Pragya that they have an important meeting but Pragya refuses to listen to her. Pragya wonders where did the Mehra family shift. While Pragya thinks that Mehra family members must be at the top of their careers, Tanu and Aliya fight with some ladies in the slum area. Sushma hires a private investigator to find Abhi. Pragya thinks Abhi must be leading a great life while Abhi lives in a small house. Tanu and Aliya fight over breakfast. Aliya blames Tanu for bringing the entire family down. Abhi leaves the house and Aliya and Tanu fight over their fate. Daadi prays to God for her family.

Mehra family's fate changes

Abhi goes to play carrom with his friends in the slum. Pragya tries to call on Abhi's number. She learns that Abhi's number has changed. Abhi has fun with his friends while playing carrom. He jokes about his life and how he ended up living in a slum from a luxurious life. Ranbeer prepares breakfast for Prachi as she leaves for work. As Prachi leaves for work, Aaryan comes to met Ranbeer.

Pragya does not pay attention in her meeting. When she learns that the private investigator Virendra has arrived, she goes to meet him. Virendra identifies Abhi and says he will find him out. Sushma tells Pragya that she will take her out for dinner. Tanu taunts Abhi and asks him where does he get the money for his liquor. She then finds how Abhi steals money from her. Abhi jokes about Tanu and tells her that he knows she steals cosmetics from other women.

Pragya and Abhi almost come face to face

Pragya goes out for dinner with Sushma. Pragya tells Sushma how she planned to take her revenge on Abhi. Abhi also arrives at the same restaurant. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on ZEE5.

